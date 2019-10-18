Finn Schirmer helps Marengo hold off Woodstock North

WOODSTOCK – When the game is on the line, yards need to be gained and time needs to be drained, the Marengo football team knows exactly where to turn.

Senior running back Finn Schirmer entered the night as the area’s leading rusher, but how and when he gained his yards against Woodstock North was the biggest factor in leading Marengo to a 28-21 Kishwaukee River Conference win Friday night.

Schirmer got off to a fast start, finishing two Marengo drives for touchdowns in the first quarter, scoring on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard, giving the Indians an early 13-0 lead. Wide receiver Cole Davis added a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 20-0.

Defensively, Marengo (6-2, 4-1 KRC) knew stopping the North rushing attack was going to be a challenge, but the Indians were up to the task in the first half. They clogged the running game, limiting the Thunder to 8 yards on 20 carries in the first half.

“We knew Woodstock North is a run-heavy team, so it was definitely a good thing we could stop their run, that was really important for us tonight,” senior defensive lineman Jagger Ferden said.

North (4-4, 2-3) took some momentum into the intermission, however, when quarterback Elijah Pena floated a pass to Bryce Nolan for a 66-yard touchdown, closing the gap to make it 20-7 at the half.

STRONG 2ND HALF FOR NORTH

North came out the break with energy and determination. Running back Andrew Pena led an eight-play, 52-yard drive and scored on a 1-yard run to make it 20-14. Pena ran for 33 yards on five carries on the drive. In the second half, Pena rushed for 73 yards on seven carries.

North’s final touchdown of the game came in the fourth quarter when Elijah Pena hit Colin Zinn with a 5-yard touchdown pass. Pena was 4-of-11 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’ve played through injuries and position changes all year, but our guys really responded in the second half,” North coach Jeff Schroeder said. "They stepped up, and that was probably the best half of football we’ve played all year."

SCHIRMER LEADS THE WAY

As Woodstock North rallied in the second half, Marengo continually had an answer.

Schirmer’s number was called 20 times in the second half, churning out 110 rushing yards. Six of those carries resulted in a first down and another in a 4-yard touchdown. Schirmer ended the night with 156 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns.

“We really came together as a team,” Schirmer said. "We pushed down the field when we needed to in the second half, and much love for the guys in the trenches."

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS

While the Thunder will try to become playoff eligible next week when they host Woodstock, Marengo already has earned a spot in the playoffs, but the Indians know work needs to be done.

“We have not reached our ceiling yet, we are a young football team, but we’ve been playing better lately and will look to build on that,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said.

STAR OF THE GAME

Finn Schirmer, Marengo, sr., RB-LB

Schirmer ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns offense and had a sack on defense.

QUICK STATS

Marengo 13 7 0 8 – 28

Woodstock North 0 7 7 7 – 21

First quarter

M – Schirmer 6 run (PAT no good), 5:22

M – Schirmer 1 run (Trainor kick), 3:03

Second quarter

M – Davis 14 run (Trainor kick), 11:01

WN – Nolan 66 pass from Pena (Nolan kick), 2:21

Third quarter

WN – A. Pena 1 run (Nolan kick), 9:07

Fourth quarter

M – Schirmer 4 run (Davis run), 11:54

WN – Zinn 5 pass from E. Pena (Nolan kick), 3:54