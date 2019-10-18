Crystal Lake South beats Jacobs, becomes playoff eligible

CRYSTAL LAKE – Dom Collado and the Crystal Lake South offensive line are a fan of the Gators’ ground-and-pound attack the past two weeks.

“Being able to move the line of scrimmage and demoralizing guys against their will is the most fun thing about football,” said Collado, a Miami-Ohio commit.

South amassed 283 rushing yards in Friday’s Fox Valley Conference win over Jacobs, 28-21. Running backs Des McCarthy (24 carries, 183 yards, two touchdowns) and Nathan Van Witzenburg (22 carries, 103 yards, one touchdown) led the way from the backfield.

South (5-3, 5-3) is playoff eligible for the second year in a row. Jacobs (3-5, 3-5) picked up its fifth loss and will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

“We were pulling two guards and I was able to follow them,” McCarthy said. “Our line was just doing great the whole game. It was all them.”

McCarthy scored on South’s first possession and the Gators led the rest of the game, but never by more than 14.

Down by seven, Jacobs got the ball back at its own 4-yard line with 7:05 remaining and drove as far as its own 37 before turning it over on downs. South ran out the final 3:10.

“It stinks because of our [3-0] start,” Jacobs QB Cole Bhardwaj said. “It stinks going five straight losses, but we’ve got to come back and play for pride next week."

McCarthy and Van Witzenburg traded possessions, so each maintained fresh legs. A Van Witzenburg touchdown put South up, 21-7, in the second quarter. On the ensuing possession, Jacobs threw three straight incompletions and it appeared South would get the ball back and possibly extend the lead to three scores before halftime.

Instead, Jacobs executed a fake punt when Bhardwaj (also the punter) threw a 20-yard completion to Matt Lodi. The Golden Eagles capped the drive with a Bhardwaj 7-yard touchdown run before half.

“That was a situation where we kind of knew that was probably the call that was going to happen and we had a breakdown on it," South coach Rob Fontana said of the fake punt.

Jacobs couldn’t find enough offense in the second half. Bhardwaj finished his night 11-of-21 passing for 175 yards. Ayden Janchev rushed for 30 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Freshman Kyle Koziel played center the entire game in place of usual starter George Trojanek.

“We knew the playoffs started,” Bhardwaj said. “We did our best to prepare as best as possible for tonight. Our offensive line did a great job.”

South is now playoff eligible for the third time in five years. The Gators reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last year.

“I’m just so happy for our guys,” Collado said. “Really excited, can’t wait for that game, but we’ve got to take care of PR next week.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Des McCarthy, Crystal Lake South, sr., RB

McCarthy ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Gators, who defeated Jacobs and became playoff eligible. The Gators amassed 283 rushing yards on their way to an FVC win.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake South 28, Jacobs 21

Jac 0 14 0 7 – 21

CLS 7 14 7 0 – 28

First quarter

CLS – McCarthy 2 run (DiBenedetto kick), 4:19.

Second quarter

JAC – Janchev 4 run (Krahl kick), 11:55.

CLS – Giejda 29 pass from Kowalak (DiBenedetto kick), 6:24.

CLS – Van Witzenburg 9 run (DiBenedetto kick), 2:42.

JAC – Bhardwaj 7 run (Krahl kick), :31.

Third quarter

CLS – McCarthy 6 run (DiBenedetto kick), :09.

Fourth quarter

JAC – Janchev 5 run (Krahl kick), 10:19.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

RUSHING – Jacobs: Bhardwaj 6-(minus 2), Canty 2-9, Mobeck 4-29, Fridae 1-4, Janchev 10-30, Team 2-(minus 21). Crystal Lake South: Kowalak 3-3, McCarthy 24-183, Van Witzenburg 22-103, Team 1-(minus 6).

PASSING – Jacobs: Bhardwaj 11-21-0-175. Crystal Lake South: Kowalak 6-14-1-95.

RECEIVING – Jacobs: Stec 4-96, Mobeck 2-9, Anderson 2-23, Golnick 1-18, Lodi 1-20, Agenlian 1-9. Crystal Lake South: Jewson 2-46, Giejda 2-33, Gorken 1-16, Van WItzenburg 1-0.

TOTAL YARDS: Crystal Lake South 384, Jacobs 224.