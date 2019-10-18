Crystal Lake Central overcomes early miscues to top McHenry for crucial 5th win

CRYSTAL LAKE – Drew Jenkins’ drop of a potential touchdown pass summed up the bulk of a first half of missed opportunities for Crystal Lake Central on Friday.

The senior’s catch for a go-ahead score two plays later was the start of the Tigers taking advantage of everything in their key Fox Valley Conference matchup with McHenry. They scored on five straight possessions and pulled away to their fifth victory and a playoff berth, 42-21, at Owen Metcalf Field.

"Toward the end of the first half and in the second half it all came together and we executed everything we needed to," Jenkins said after catching two touchdowns and intercepting a pass.

"That was a total confidence booster for the rest of the game," quarterback Aidan Ellinger said of going ahead to stay at 14-13 with 54 seconds left in the first half. "It's a domino effect. We score once and we keep moving the ball."

Ellinger, who sat out last week with a back injury, was 12-for-25 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and two scores. Jake Coss had 18 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown, and Jake White had five catches for 80 yards as Central (5-3, 5-3) finished with 386 total yards behind Ryan Pipitone, Quentin Lackey, Buzz Macke, Ramon Fuentes and rotating guards Jacob Pollack and Al Zukowski.

"Everything started to click," Ellinger said. "The wide receivers ran great routes and we were able to pass the ball as well as run the ball. The linemen did a great job giving me time."

McHenry (3-5, 3-5) pounded its way to a 13-7 lead to keep its playoff hopes alive with sophomore Andrew Hoffman getting his first start at quarterback. A 16-yard touchdown run by Brody Hallin (15 carries, 38 yards), who left early in the second half with an injured hip, and a 4-yard score by Mason Gureczny (11 carries, 91 yards) capped 71- and 80-yard drives that never left the ground.

A Tyler Groves' fumble recovery at the Central 40 gave the Warriors a chance to increase the lead. They recovered a fumbled exchange on first down at the 12 but couldn't recover from a holding penalty on the next play.

"To beat good teams and beat playoff-caliber teams you can't have mistakes and penalties like that," said McHenry coach Jon Niemic. "We were pretty one-dimensional there with the run game. It's a credit to them that they made adjustments."

Central responded with a 79-yard drive as Jenkins atoned for his drop with a 15-yard touchdown grab.

"I said, 'Coach, you've got to run it again,' and I got it this time," Jenkins said.

In the first 6:52 of the second half, Ellinger had an 11-yard touchdown run sandwiched by touchdown passes of 17 yards to Connor Bartesch and 26 yards to Jenkins for a 35-13 lead.

"I told the kids with all the mistakes we had and to still be ahead (at halftime)," said Central coach Jon McLaughlin, "we had to jump on them right after halftime."

STAR OF THE GAME

Aidan Ellinger

Crystal Lake Central, Sr., QB

Ellinger was 12-for-25 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 54 yards and two scores on nine carries.

QUICK STATS

McHenry 7 6 8 0 - 21

CL Central 0 14 21 7 - 42

First quarter

M - Hallin 16 run (Gasmann kick), 2:21

Second quarter

C - Ellinger 14 run (Cummings kick), 11:36

M - Gureczny 4 run (kick failed), 6:36

C - Jenkins 15 pass from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 0:54

Third quarter

C - Bartesch 17 pass from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 10:18

C - Ellinger 11 run (Cummings kick), 6:03

C - Jenkins 26 pass from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 5:08

M - Benton 41 pass from Zieba (Acosta run), 0:14

Fourth quarter

C - Coss 2 run (Cummings kick), 9:58