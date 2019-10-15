Kane County notes: Plenty at stake this week as Batavia, St. Charles North meet up again

BATAVIA – St. Charles East quarterback Nathan Hayes found the window he needed to slice through the Batavia defense late in the fourth quarter.

The result was a go-ahead touchdown to Nathan Hull for what proved to be the game-winner as the Saint stunned the Bulldogs 30-29.

From Batavia linebacker Matt Weerts’ perspective, the game-changing play was a simple defensive miscue.

“I just think we didn’t communicate on that play as [well as] we should have,” Weerts said. “It didn’t get to everyone. We didn’t know our assignments on that play.”

“It was a miscall on our part,” Weerts continued.

With the result, St. Charles East, Batavia and Glenbard North sit in a three-way tie atop the DuKane Conference with two games left.

Batavia (5-2, 4-1) is preparing for St. Charles North on Oct. 18, an important matchup for both teams.

Batavia still needs one more win to clinch a playoff berth. Should St. Charles North lose on Friday, it would have to defeat Wheaton Warrenville South the following week to make the playoffs.

“We’re putting all our focus on beating North,” Weerts said. “We’re just going to come out and play our type of football. We’re just going to come out and play as a team and come out with a win, hopefully.”

DeMarco, North Stars fighting for playoffs

Nick DeMarco knows it’s “all hands on deck” the next few weeks.

He’ll be ready for whatever role comes his way.

“My body feels great,” DeMarco said. “[Offensive coordinator Brian] Flynn will distribute the ball as he feels best for the game and situation. We will do whatever it takes to get a win.”

The North Stars (4-3, 3-2) are fighting for playoff eligibility heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

“Our preparation is not dictated by the opponent intensity-wise and we will continue to work on us,” DeMarco said. “Unfortunately in the last two weeks, we made just a few too many mistakes to recover from. And at this point in the year, those mistakes can not happen if you want to win the game.”

“We are focusing on cleaning those up, and without those mistakes, we have the talent and game plan to punch [our] ticket into the playoffs,” DeMarco continued.

The Batavia-St. Charles North game has gone to the wire the past two seasons. In 2017, St. Charles North prevailed 35-28 to clinch the last Upstate Eight River championship. It was eventual Class 7A state champion Batavia’s only loss of the season.

Last season, the North Stars fell in gut-wrenching fashion 27-24. Then-Batavia quarterback Jack Meyers found running back Art Taylor for a touchdown with 12.8 seconds remaining that completed an unlikely comeback.

Batavia features a vaunted front seven, but DeMarco said there’s more to what makes this matchup “a crazy one.”

“I feel it is the fact that two great programs get to preform in front of neighboring communities,” DeMarco said. “That atmosphere [itself will] do its job, but we are focusing on the St. Charles North team that played Glenbard North last week and how they can improve for this week.”