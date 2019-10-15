Grundy County deputy’s car stolen in Morris

Grundy County Sheriff's Department vehicles are seen lined up outside the department's headquarters in Morris. Morris PD are investigating the theft of a Grundy County squad car, according to a release issued by MPD on Tuesday.

A car thief has turned the tables on police, pulling off a heist of a squad car in Morris and theft of a weapon from that vehicle.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Monday.

The Morris Police Department is investigating the purported residential burglary to the residence of a Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and the subsequent theft of the deputy’s squad car, MPD said in a press release issued Tuesday evening.

The squad car was later located, unoccupied, in the 500 block of W. Illinois Avenue.

Several items were reported taken from the squad car and the residence, including a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131 or Grundy County Crimestoppers at 815-942-9667.

In addition, police are seeking residents in the area of Illinois Avenue, West Washington Street, Nettle Street and the 1300 block of Lisbon Street who may have surveillance video.