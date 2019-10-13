McHenry County notes: Crystal Lake South’s Ian Gorken nears full health

Crystal Lake South coach Rob Fontana hopes the Gators have their top receiver fully back on Friday when they host Jacobs.

Senior Ian Gorken, who moved from quarterback to wide receiver, suffered an ankle sprain against Huntley in Week 5. He missed the second half of that game and the Dundee-Crown game the following week.

Gorken was back in limited action on Friday as the Gators defeated McHenry, 14-7. He actually played quarterback in the second quarter when sophomore Justin Kowalak was out with an injury.

As Fontana highlighted some of the performances with his team following the game, he mentioned Gorken stepping into his former role in a pinch.

“We kind of threw Ian to the wolves, but he’s a guy who’s been there for three years,” Fontana said. “It’s not a position we repped him at this week, we just wanted to get him out there and back into the game.”

Gorken started at quarterback as a sophomore and junior, but with his playmaking ability and Kowalak’s emergence, the switch was made this season. Even with the time he has missed, Gorken is tied for the area lead with Jacobs’ Max Stec at 30 receptions.

Fontana hopes Gorken will be closer to full speed for the last two games.

“He was pretty close with what he was doing (this week),” Fontana said. “I think another week to get him ready and healthy will be very good for him and us.”

Kowalak apparently was poked through his facemask at some point in the second quarter and it affected one of his eyes. Fontana said he was having trouble seeing, so Gorken went in for a few series.

“I was assuming we’d get (Kowalak) back once he went inside (at halftime) and could do whatever he needed to do,” Fontana said. “He said he couldn’t see clearly out of one eye. He always wants to be on the field, but he couldn’t see anything.”

Kowalak returned and made a few big throws in the second half to help the Gators reach 4-3, one win from becoming playoff-eligible.

A little history: Also in the Gators' postgame, an excited Fontana pointed out that running back Nathan Van Witzenburg's 6-yard touchdown run meant he was the first freshman in South history to score a touchdown.

Offensive linemen Trevor Keegan (a 2019 graduate) and senior Dom Collado were the first freshmen to start at South.

Passing efficiency: Prairie Ridge does not throw the ball very often, but when the Wolves do air it out, they are dangerous.

Quarterback Connor Lydon has attempted 47 passes in seven games, but seven of his last nine completions have gone for touchdowns.

Running back Taidhgin Trost has caught six passes for 227 yards and six touchdowns, an average of 37.2 yards per catch.

Celebrity sighting: Andrew Rupcich, a 2017 McHenry West graduate, was on the Warriors' sideline Friday night for their game against Crystal Lake South.

Rupcich, a junior offensive tackle with NAIA Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, gained some celebrity recently. He threw a long and accurate tackle pass in the Wildcats’ game against Benedictine.

The video was quite popular on Twitter and was even shown at halftime of the Colts-Chiefs game on NFL Sunday Night Football last week.

Rupcich learned via Twitter that morning that the video was going to be shown, so he was watching. He took a lateral from the quarterback Korbin Marcum, then fired a 44-yard strike to Brody Hassel inside the 5. The Wildcats scored their lone touchdown on the next play.

C-SC had the weekend off, so Rupcich was back to support his high school team.

Ripple effect: Prairie Ridge linebacker Sam Ripple almost had two touchdowns on recoveries in the end zone in Friday’s 56-16 win over Burlington Central.

Ripple blocked a punt and fell on the ball for the first score of the game. Later, when the Rockets had a bad snap on a punt, Ripple raced for the ball with a Burlington player and nearly got that one as well.

Ripple suffered a leg injury on the play and had an MRI done Saturday, coach Chris Schremp said. The team will find out more about Ripple’s injury this week.