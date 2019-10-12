Joe Stevenson: What we learned about McHenry County football in Week 7

A few observations from Week 7 of the local football season.

• Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove will receive a great deal of the attention this week, as they should given their histories.

Combined, the two teams have won five state titles since 2009 and appeared in seven state championship games. They own the last three Class 6A state championships (two for Prairie Ridge, one for C-G).

But there are two other intriguing Fox Valley Conference games this week between four teams fighting for their playoff lives: McHenry (3-4) at Crystal Lake Central (4-3) and Jacobs (3-4) at Crystal Lake South (4-3).

South’s 14-7 win over McHenry on Friday was especially huge, given that the Gators’ Week 9 opponent is Prairie Ridge. A win over Jacobs would make South playoff-eligible, so regardless of what happened in Week 9, the Gators would be headed to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Central has won four of five games and also can become playoff-eligible by beating McHenry. The Tigers could win out and enhance their playoff seeding at 6-3. They got past Dundee-Crown, 28-7, Friday while letting quarterback Aidan Ellinger rest his sore back so he can be ready for the last two games.

McHenry has struggled offensively, but wins over Central and Hampshire will get the Warriors into the playoffs for the second time this decade.

Jacobs has made the playoffs in seven of coach Bill Mitz’s previous nine seasons at the school. The Golden Eagles won their first three games, including the Week 2 upset of Huntley, but have since lost four straight. Wins over South and Central will put the Eagles back in the postseason.

Before the season, the Week 9 Central vs. Jacobs game looked like it might have playoff implications for both teams. Having South and McHenry also in the picture the last two weeks makes things even more interesting.

• Prairie Ridge won the FVC and Class 6A state titles in 2016 and 2017, both with 14-0 records. C-G did the same last season.

Friday’s Prairie Ridge vs. C-G winner likely will tie with Huntley for the FVC title, since all three currently are tied at 6-1.

No team has beaten both Prairie Ridge and C-G in the same season, as Huntley did in Weeks 3 and 4, since Jacobs in 2013.

• Those teams finishing at 4-5 could still have a shot at the playoffs if teachers in the Chicago Public Schools strike this week. The Chicago Teachers Union has authorized a strike and teachers could walk out late next week.

Depending on the length of the strike, if it happens, the CPS teams could be left out of the playoffs. There currently are 48 CPS teams playing football and Joliet Herald-News sports editor Steve Soucie, who updates playoff projections weekly, had 22 CPS schools in the 256-team playoff field.

If the CPS schools were out, Soucie predicts that many of the 4-5 teams would then be placed in the field. There is still a lot to figure out, though.

