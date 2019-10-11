Trost scores 3 touchdowns, Prairie Ridge rolls past Burlington Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge running back Taidhgin Trost’s biggest play Friday against Burlington Central almost didn’t happen.

"I actually almost slipped right at the line of scrimmage," said Trost, who played mostly on defense last year. "I was going outside, and [senior offensive lineman] Riley Smith gave me a perfect block. Looking upfield I had Blake [Brown] and George [Concialdi] both blocking their guys for me.

"It was all them, really. I just followed the opening."

Trost's balancing act on the left sideline on a 57-yard run was one of three touchdowns for the junior as the Wolves ran away from the Rockets, 56-16, in the teams' Fox Valley Conference game.

Trost, who touched the ball only four times, also had touchdown catches of 13 and 49 yards from quarterback Connor Lydon. Trost's final touchdown gave the Wolves a 35-0 lead with 3:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Trost finished with 130 total yards.

"Bringing [Trost] over to the offense has really opened up our passing attack this year," said Lydon, who had three total scores. "Everyone in our backfield can run and catch the ball. That's really fun for me."

Junior linebacker Tyler Crawford recovered a fumble in the end zone on a high snap by the Rockets' punt team, and fullback Carter Evans ran 44 yards untouched to the end zone to give Prairie Ridge a 49-0 lead at halftime.

Evans finished with a game-high 99 yards on seven carries.

"The last few games, we've been executing at a high level in all three phases," Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. "What you saw is kind of what we've been doing the last few games. It's fun to watch."

The Wolves started Friday's game with a blocked punt and fumble recovery in the end zone by senior Sam Ripple. Carter Evans added a 60-yard kickoff return for a score to start the third.

Prairie Ridge (6-1, 6-1 FVC), which secured a playoff bid with the win, held Burlington (3-4, 3-4) to 81 yards in the first half.

The Rockets, who were coming off back-to-back wins over Jacobs and Hampshire, are in a challenging three-game stretch and face Huntley and Cary-Grove to end their first FVC season.

"That's a state-caliber team right there, and that's where we want to be one day," Rockets coach Brian Melvin said. "We're going to be there eventually. We got beat in all three phases tonight. It's on us coaches to prepare them better. They're good. This is why we're in the Fox Valley, to play games like this."

Jake Lenschow had 98 yards rushing for Burlington and Gavin Sarvis had 77 on the ground. Mark Ganziano had 45 yards passing, including a a 26-yard touchdown pass to Lenschow with 11:22 left.

Prairie Ridge, which has won four consecutive games, faces conference rival Cary-Grove in Week 8.

"We've got our confidence up," Lydon said "I think we're playing hard, and I'm excited to see what we do next week. We know what's coming. It's really good to be on the same page tonight going into a big week."

STAR OF THE GAME

Taidhgin Trost, jr., RB

Trost had a career-high three touchdowns and 130 total yards on four touches.

Prairie Ridge 56, Burlington Central 16

Burlington Central 0 0 8 8 – 16

Prairie Ridge 14 35 7 0 – 56

First quarter

PR–Ripple punt block recovery (Koelblinger kick), 9:55

PR–Trost 13 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 7:12

Second quarter

PR–Lydon 12 run (Koelblinger kick), 10:46

PR–Trost 57 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:06

PR–Trost 49 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 3:12

PR–Crawford fumble recovery (Koelblinger kick), 2:23

PR–Evans 40 run (Koelblinger kick), 2:02

Third quarter

PR–Evans 60 kickoff return (Koelblinger kick), 10:04

BC–Sarvis 4 run (Lenschow run), 6:07

Fourth quarter

BC–Lenschow 26 pass from Ganziano (Ganziano kick), 11:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Burlington Central: Sarvis 15-77, Metz 3-18, Gardner 2-6, Lenschow 13-98, Ganziano 11-39, Team 2-minus 15. Total: 46-223. Prairie Ridge: Evans 7-99, Trost 2-68, Brown 1-5, Greetham 2-10, Solis 3-14, Jewell 1-9, Lydon 1-12, No. 29 1-3, Team 1-minus 12. Total: 19-214.

PASSING–Burlington Central: Ganziano 4-7-1-45. Prairie Ridge: Lydon 3-4-0-62. No. 29 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Burlington Central: Jake Lenschow 1-26, Thompson 1-12, Sarvis 1-1, Lawrence 1-6. Prairie Ridge: Trost 2-62, Brown 1-0.

TOTAL YARDS: Burlington Central 286, Prairie Ridge 276.