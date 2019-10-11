Special teams, defense spark Huntley in win over Hampshire

HUNTLEY – The early returns were pretty special for Huntley on Friday night.

Alex Janke went 81 yards with the opening kickoff. Jacob Freitag had to go only 5 yards off Grant Weishaar's blocked punt.

And then Weishaar sped 45 yards with an interception to put the Red Raiders up 21 points before their offense ran a play.

The landslide continued from there as Huntley stayed in a three-way tie for the Fox Valley Conference lead and won its fifth straight game, defeating Hampshire, 56-0.

"If we don't stay at a high level, we're going to drop and lose in the first round like we have in the past," Janke said of the past two seasons. "Our team doesn't want to do that this year."

Janke set the tone for Huntley (6-1, 6-1 FVC) when he took a short, bouncing kick at his 19, made a quick cut to the middle and raced untouched down the left sideline for the first kick-return touchdown of his career.

"It was very exciting. It was sweet," Janke said. "I saw the hole and went. I had some really nice blocking on that one."

Then came Weishaar's punt block on Hampshire's first possession that led to Freitag's score.

"I thought we put together a really good game plan for that," Weishaar said. "We executed well."

Brian Vavra hit all six of his extra points, and Jason Coleman made his two attempts. Janke and Weishaar praised special teams coach Gibson Danekas.

"Danekas is an amazing coach, and he works on it," Janke said.

"We know it can win games, change games and even change seasons," Weishaar said. "It's a credit to Danekas and all the coaches for preaching it this year."

A POSITIVE NEGATIVE

Not only did Huntley's defense get its second shutout of the season, but it also put points on the scoreboard on Weishaar's interception.

"It was kind of a little overthrow, and I stepped in front of it," Weishaar said. "I got a great block from Janke and walked in. I didn't know how to act because it never happened before."

Hampshire (0-7, 0-7) was stunned to be down, 21-0, before its defense stepped on the field.

"It's extremely difficult to react to that," Hampshire coach Jake Brosman said. "Every little mistake we made they capitalized on."

Hampshire finished with minus 4 yards of total offense on 43 plays and had minus 54 yards rushing on 23 attempts.

Matt Burba led the way with three tackles for loss and a sack. Brad Walker and Tanner Crisp each had a sack and tackle for loss. Tristan Carone and Conor Rice also had sacks, and Janke and Connor Henning had stops for losses.

"Overall, we're striving to become the best unit in the state," Weishaar said. "That's what we're working for. We're not there yet, but were trying to make our way there to make a little run in the playoffs."

FINALLY GETTING THE BALL

The Red Raiders' offense finally got into the act with 3:16 left in the first quarter. They scored on five straight possessions and finished with 304 total yards.

Junior Bruno Bosman was 10-for-11 passing for 124 yards and a 23-yard touchdown to Cade Whiteside. Bosman also ran for a 7-yard touchdown, and junior Ryder Havens (10 carries, 55 yards) had touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards en route to a 42-0 halftime lead. Ryder Hunkins finished the scoring on a 4-yard run with 31 seconds left in the third.

"Their speed is very impressive," Brosman said. "Their speed all over the field impressed me quite a bit."

STAR OF THE GAME

Grant Weishaar

Huntley, Jr. DB

Weishaar blocked a punt, which Jacob Freitag returned for a touchdown, and then returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to give Huntley a 21-0 lead 4:53 into the game.

QUICK STATS

Hampshire 0 0 0 0 - 0

Huntley 28 14 14 0 - 56

First quarter

Hunt – Janke 81 kickoff return (Vavra kick), 11:48

Hunt – Freitag 5 punt block return (Vavra kick), 9:44

Hunt – Weishaar 45 interception return (Vavra kick), 7:07

Hunt – Bosman 7 run (Vavra kick), 0:31

Second quarter

Hunt – Havens 3 run (Vavra kick), 9:37

Hunt – Havens 4 run (Vavra kick), 1:54

Third quarter

Hunt – Whiteside 23 pass from Bosman (Coleman kick), 6:04

Hunt – Ry. Hunkins 4 run (Coleman kick), 0:31