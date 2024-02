Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for September. The sixth-grade students are Holly Schneck, Carter Hofmann, Kayley Miller and Felipe Beharovic. The seventh-grade students are Alyssa Stacy, RJ Calfa, Brenda Cuautle and Devin Karda. The eighth-grade students are Juliana Robbins, Connor Reidl, Madyson Block and Ty Devito. (Photo provided)