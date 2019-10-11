Skol, Cary-Grove slog past Jacobs

ALGONQUIN – With every stride Friday night at Jacobs Athletic Field, cleats squished deeper and deeper into the earth.

“Every time I would take a step, I’d sink in like an inch in the ground,” Cary-Grove fullback Blake Skol said. “Very hard to cut, but you’ve just got to deal with it.”

Skol dealt with it as well as anyone. He carried the ball 27 times for 158 yards and a touchdown, guiding C-G to a 16-6 win over Jacobs in Fox Valley Conference play.

It was no easy win for the Trojans (6-1, 6-1 FVC), who led by a thin 8-6 margin until Skol added some breathing room on a touchdown with 3:05 remaining.

“It was a strange evening, and I’m happy we won,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said.

Jacobs officials postponed Friday’s freshman/sophomore game, fearing the field wouldn’t hold up for two games. It proved to be the right call. Players on each side were caked with mud. Neither team even attempted a field goal or extra point.

“It was field position,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “Skol was the difference. He had a heck of a game.”

C-G received the opening kick and marched down the field for a score, a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Luke Eleftheriou. The QB ran in the 2-point conversion to put his team ahead, 8-0. For a brief moment it looked as if the Trojans might cruise.

Jacobs (3-4, 3-4), and the field, had something to say about it.

On C-G’s next offensive possession, the Trojans fumbled the ball away and set up Jacobs at the 22-yard line. The Golden Eagles capitalized a few plays later with a Jacob Mobeck 2-yard touchdown run.

The touchdown came one play after on odd conversion on fourth-and-short in which Jacobs fumbled short of the line to gain, the ball ricocheted off a C-G defender and landed out of bounds past the yard to gain. The officials ruled it a first down for Jacobs. Mobeck scored on the next play.

“A lot of confusion,” Skol said. “They ended up getting the first down and scoring on the next play. [We] stopped [them] on the 2-point conversion, so we knew we were still up.”

Jacobs QB Cole Bhardwaj’s pass on the conversion fell incomplete. C-G led, 8-6, and that score held until Skol added the late touchdown and two-point conversion.

Jacobs just couldn’t generate much offense. Nasir Canty rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries. Mobeck finished with 34 yards on 13 carries, plus the touchdown. Max Stec caught five passes for 74 yards.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles now need to win their final two games to qualify for the postseason.

“Our kids played hard, I’m proud of the way they played,” Mitz said. “Tough for both teams. We’ve got two left and we’ve got to win them both.”

The Trojans’ defense came up with three turnovers, a fumble recovery and interceptions from Skol and Nathan Splitt. C-G’s offense, like Jacobs, was limited in what it could accomplish. That led to a heavy dose of Skol up the middle.

Eleftheriou rushed for 44 yards and a score on 14 carries and Wade Abrams added 57 yards on eight carries.

“Our perimeter game was pretty limited,” Seaburg said. “We were running the ball out there as much as we could. It was tough to throw. Our option game really is based on having the ability to run it inside or get it outside. It was pretty tough to execute.”

The offense produced enough to get the job done, totaling 259 rushing yards.

STAR OF THE GAME

Blake Skol

Cary-Grove, sr., FB/LB

Skol rushed 27 times for 158 yards and a touchdown, grinding the Trojans to a fourth-quarter score that sealed the win. He also had an interception on defense.

QUICK STATS

Cary-Grove 16, Jacobs 6

C-G 8 0 0 8 – 16

Jac 6 0 0 0 – 6

First quarter

C-G – Eleftheriou 4 run (Eleftheriou run), 7:51.

Jac – Mobeck 2 run (Bhardwaj pass incomplete), 3:30.

Fourth quarter

C-G – Skol 9 run (Skol run), 3:05.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING YARDS – Cary-Grove: Eleftheriou 14-44, Skol 27-158, Abrams 8-57, Team 2-0. Jacobs: Canty 13-47, Mobeck 13-34, Fridae 4-11, Anderson 1-(minus 2), Team 1-0.

PASSING YARDS – Cary-Grove: Eleftheriou 0-3-0-0, Sheehan 0-1-0-0. Jacobs: Bhardwaj 6-16-2-79.

RECEIVING YARDS – Cary-Grove: None. Jacobs: Stec 5-74, Anderson 1-5.

TOTAL YARDS: Cary-Grove 259, Jacobs 169.