Richmond-Burton shuts out Woodstock North, remains unbeaten

RICHMOND – Even with standout running back Dalton Wood limited to only six carries, unbeaten Richmond-Burton didn’t skip a beat and pummeled yet another Kishwaukee River Conference opponent Friday night.

This time, the Rockets (7-0, 4-0) blew out Woodstock North, 49-0.

Despite nursing a lingering leg injury, Wood – who entered play with an area-best 857 rushing yards – still managed to run for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He now has 18 TDs on the ground this season.

"He's our workhorse," R-B coach Mike Noll said. "He's our star. But we're gonna need him down the stretch. He's fine; we just didn't want him to get too banged up tonight."

STEPPING UP

In his place, the Rockets turned to juniors Nick Legnaioli (six carries, 78 yards) and Reymundo Guajardo (four carries, 101 yards), who both had a pair of rushing TDs of their own, too.

The 101 yards were a career-high for Guajardo, who tallied a 50-yard TD run on the Rockets' first play on offense in the first quarter. He struck again on the opening play of the second half when he raced 48 yards for a touchdown.

He discussed what it's been like running behind an offensive line that's helped R-B's offense average 47.4 points a game through its first seven contests.

"It's great because our line is an experienced group you can trust," Guajardo said. "You know they'll get the job done."

LEADING THE WAY

Right tackle Conrad Miller, listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, and right guard Tyler Roberts, (6-5, 294) helped open holes for their teammates to run through.

"We just try to win every one-on-one battle every down," Roberts said. "And we're still motivated by our loss last season in the [Class 4A] state semifinal."

Austin Nellessen's late third-quarter 3-yard TD run capped the scoring and was R-B's seventh rushing TD of the night. But as good as the Rockets were on offense, their defense continues to play at a nearly incomprehensible level.

GOOSE EGGS

Through seven games, R-B has allowed only 25 points, an average of 3.5 points a game. Friday's win was its fifth shutout this season, and fifth in its past six games.

The Rockets forced a pair of fumbles against the Thunder, intercepted a pass and held them to 103 yards of total offense.

"In my decades of coaching, I've never led a team that's pitched five shutouts in seven weeks," Noll said. "Fundamentally, we're sound. We're always in the right spots. The kids all know how to tackle. And [assistant] coach [Steve] Wood does a great job with them, as does the rest of our staff."

The Thunder (4-3, 2-2), meanwhile, still can become playoff eligible with a win against Marengo next week or a victory over crosstown rival Woodstock in Week 9.

"Richmond-Burton has pretty much done what they did tonight to everybody," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. "We just wanted to play hard and compete. You just regroup, and get after it next week."

STAR OF THE GAME

Reymundo Guajardo

Richmond-Burton, jr., rb

Guajardo had a career-best 101 yards, and accounted for two of R-B's seven rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Rockets have five shutouts the past six weeks, and remain unbeaten.

Quick Stats

Woodstock North 0 0 0 0 – 0

Richmond-Burton 14 21 14 0 – 49

First quarter

RB-Guajardo 50 run (Legnaoli kick), 10:10

RB-Legnaioli 35 run (Legnaioli kick), 2:27

Second quarter

RB-D. Wood 34 run (Legnaioli kick), 11:30

RB-D. Wood 4 run (Legnaioli kick), 2:43

RB-Legnaioli 2 run (Legnaioli kick), 0:05

Third quarter

RB-Guajardo 48 run (Legnaioli kick), 11:41

RB- Nellessen 3 run (Legnaioli kick), 2:21