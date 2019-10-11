Marengo goes up-tempo to top Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – Marengo is showing signs of a young football team growing into a dangerous football team.

The Indians played what they said was their most complete game so far in beating Woodstock, 34-6, Friday night.

Marengo (5-2, 3-1 Kishwaukee River) combined 220 yards and a touchdown from Finn Schirmer with two rushing touchdowns from Mitchell Kunde and two passing TDs from Josh Holst to Cole Davis. Meanwhile, the defense allowed the Blue Streaks (1-6, 0-4) to pass the 45-yard line on only three drives, and special teams blocked a punt.

“We were kind of slow to start the season and either would have just a good first half or a good second half,” Schirmer said. "We came in wanting to keep the focus. It’s something we talked about all week. We’re a young team, but it’s important that we come together as one team.”

The Indians started quickly – literally and figuratively. Using their up-tempo style, they needed just one minute, 26 seconds and six plays to move 78 yards and score on a 1-yard run from Schirmer.

All five of Marengo’s scoring drives lasted less than two minutes in total length.

“We went up tempo and got things going from there,” said Marengo coach Paul Forsythe. “You put together a few solid plays and with that tempo it just snowballs and you are able to really get going. The kids like it and seem to enjoy doing it."

Woodstock had a strong chance to answer that opening drive with a methodical first drive of its own. Led by six strong carries for 38 yards and two big Michael Purkey completions, the Blue Streaks had first and goal at the Marengo 12. However, as has been the case for Woodstock most of the year, it fumbled the ball away to end the drive.

One play later, Schirmer broke loose on an 86-yard run that set up a short 2-yard scoring run from Kunde. That made it 14-0 with 4:13 left in the opening period.

The Blue Streaks had three turnovers in the contest and had difficulties establishing any momentum after that first drive.

“It seems to be our M.O. most of this year,” Woodstock coach Mike Brasile said. “We will get something going and get close and something disastrous will happen – a fumble or a penalty or a missed assignment.

“But we have two winnable games in front of us with Harvard and then again with Woodstock North. We have a lot to play for still and it would be nice to get two wins and give these seniors a strong finish to the season.”

The Indians all but put it away with two second-quarter touchdowns, the first on an 8-yard run from Kunde and the second on a short 2-yard pass from Holst to Davis.

Those two connected again in the third quarter on a nice 45-yard slant for a score.

Down 34, Woodstock turned to senior quarterback Michael Purkey, who developed a nice rapport with recent sophomore call-up Javy Garay. The pair connected eight times for 60 yards in the game and were integral in a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that ended when lineman Daniel Cervantes recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Purkey finished 21 of 34 for 136 yards.

STAR OF THE GAME

Finn Schirmer

Marengo, sr., RB-LB

Schirmer rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown during Marengo’s win over Woodstock.

QUICK STATS

Marengo 14 13 7 0 – 34

Woodstock 0 0 0 6 – 6

First quarter

M – Schirmer 1 run (Trainor kick),10:34.

M – Kunde 2 run (Trainor kick), 4:13.

Second quarter

M – Kunde 8 run (kick blocked), 3:02.

M – Davis 2 pass from Holst (Trainor kick), :35.1

Third quarter

M – Davis 45 pass from Holst (Trainor kick), 2:55.

Fourth quarter

W – Cervantes fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed), 4:07.