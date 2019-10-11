Johnsburg keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Harvard

JOHNSBURG – While the official start of the high school playoffs is three weeks away, Friday’s Kishwaukee River Conference game between Harvard and Johnsburg had a playoff feel to it.

Needing five wins to reach the playoffs, and with both teams entering the game with two victories, a win would keep the postseason dream alive. And in a game of big plays, stingy defense and surviving a furious comeback attempt, the host Skyhawks held off Harvard, 29-20.

SKYHAWKS SOAR EARLY

On Johnsburg’s first possession of the game, senior Ethan Shedbalkar started the Skyhawks' scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run to cap a drive that covered 59 yards on eight plays.The only other score of the first half came just before the intermission as Jacob McKinney punched in a 1-yard touchdown run, giving Johnsburg a 15-0 halftime lead.

“Felt great to start that way, my first career touchdown, it was a good feeling,” said Shedbalkar, who also had three tackles for loss on defense.

The Skyhawks' defense flexed its muscle in the first half, keeping Harvard's offense in check. Johnsburg (3-4, 2-2) limited Harvard to 29 total yards and registering four tackles for loss, one sack and recovered a fumble.

“We shut down the run, we had some big stops and we just wanted to give the offense the ball back,” said senior linebacker Kevin Shaffer, who had two sacks.

WHAT A DIFFERENCE A HALF MAKES

While neither team completed a pass in the first half, both teams found success through the air in the second half. Johnsburg quarterback Ian Boal completed two passes on the initial drive of the second, which led the way to another McKinney touchdown and a 22-0 lead.

Harvard quarterback Damon Mueller then went to work.The senior marched the Hornets 78 yards, completing two passes, rushing for a first down and then capping the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 22-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, though, Johnsburg answered back. Max Kegel scooped up the kickoff and found daylight down the sideline for an 86-yard touchdown return, the final score on the night for the Skyhawks.

“It was exciting, I bounced it to the outside, found a lane and my heart was racing as I got closer to the end zone,” Kegel said.

Mueller and the Hornets (2-5, 1-3) clicked in the fourth quarter to make it interesting. Mueller had a 1-yard touchdown run and then connected with Austin Kohley for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put pressure on the Skyhawks.

While the comeback came up short, Mueller rallied his team. In the second half, he went 12 of 20 for 189 yards. On defense, he also had three interceptions on the night.

“He had the game of his career for us, he is leading the team on offense. Damon did a good job scrambling, finding the open guy and he played great defense,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said.

For Johnsburg, the focus now shifts to next week and another must-win.

“Our focus has been good, we are going to keeping working hard and we are looking forward to the chance play Richmond-Burton next week,” McKinney said.

STAR OF THE GAME

Ethan Shedbalkar, Johnsburg, sr., LB-RB

Shedbalkar scored the first of touchdown of the game, and his career, for the Skyhawks and also had two tackles for loss in the first half.

QUICK STATS

Harvard 0 0 6 14 – 20

Johnsburg 8 7 14 0 – 29

First quarter

J-Shedbalkar 5 run (Kegel run), 8:34

Second quarter

J-McKinney 1 run (Broderick kick), :47

Third quarter

J-McKinney 5 run (Broderick kick), 7:38

H- Mueller 5 run (run failed), 3:02

J-Kegel 86 kickoff return (Broderick kick), 2:46

Fourth quarter

H-Mueller 1 run (Garcia pass from Mueller), 8:11

H-Kohley 22 pass from Mueller (run failed), 1:49