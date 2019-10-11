Coss boosts Crystal Lake Central to win over Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE – The mud that caked Jake Coss’ face and uniform was testament to the kind of night it was at the Dundee-Crown Bowl.

“The footing was awful,” Coss said, “it made tonight more straight-line football.”

One of the straight lines Coss followed was a 40-yard sprint to the end zone for his third touchdown of the night. That run with 3:49 remaining sealed Crystal Lake Central’s 28-7 Fox Valley Conference victory over D-C and kept the Tigers’ playoff hopes alive.

Central (4-3, 4-3 FVC), winner of four of its past five games, needs a victory over one of its last two opponents (McHenry or Jacobs) to secure a postseason bid. The Chargers (0-7, 0-7) have managed only 14 points over their past four games.

SOLID DEBUT

Central played without starting quarterback Aidan Ellinger, who is nursing a back injury. Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said Ellinger would have been available in an emergency. Sophomore Colton Madura took advantage of his first varsity start at quarterback and guided his team to 263 total yards of offense, including a 6-for-13, 77-yard passing performance. He also rushed for 42 yard on 13 carries and scored his team’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter.

“I thought he did fairly well for his first start,” McLaughlin said of Madura, who has been starting on defense as the team’s weak safety. “Some of his [passes] were good; others not as good. But he’s learning. He’s a great athlete and a good runner, so he did what we needed him to do.”

Coss, who finished with 129 yards on 19 carries, said Central’s major goal offensively was to take the pressure of Madura with a strong running game.

“He was in a tough spot, but he responded well,” Coss said. “The O-line did a great job. All I had to do was make the cuts and read what was ahead of me.”

FORCING THE ISSUE

Central’s defense was tough against the run, allowing only 73 yards on 29 carries (a 2.5-yard average). Still, D-C hung tough and made the game interesting when Evan Echlin (13-for-29, 156 yards) capped a 14-play drive with a 2-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal with 8:50 to play, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 14-7.

Central responded with touchdowns on its next two drives, the first a 5-yard bolt by Coss and the second was the 40-yarder by the junior with 3:49 remaining. That last score was set up by cornerback Reid Solberg's second interception of the night. Central sacked Echlin twice on the night, one by Brenden Parks and the other by Andrew Hudec.

“I thought for three quarters and 3 1/2 minutes we played the game we wanted to play,” D-C coach Mike Steinhaus said. “We were controlling the ball, keeping it out of Central’s hands and winning time of possession. But we have to make plays in crucial times, and we didn’t make them tonight. That score doesn’t indicate how close we played them tonight.”

CRUNCH TIME

Central hosts McHenry next week. The Warriors (3-4, 3-4) will need two wins to secure a playoff spot and will be fighting for their playoff lives. McLaughlin knows his team will have its hands full.

“I’m glad it’s at our place, but they’ll be up for us,” he said. “We can’t worry about anything more than McHenry next week.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Jake Coss

CL Central, jr., RB

Coss rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including a 40-yarder with 3:49 to play to seal the verdict in his team’s 28-7 victory.

QUICK STATS

CL Central 7 7 0 14 - 28

Dundee-Crown 0 0 0 7- 7

First quarter

CLC – Madura 5 run (Cummings kick), 5:32.

Second quarter

CLC – Coss 1 run (Cummings kick), :44.

Fourth quarter

DC – Echlin 2 run (Alamillo kick), 8:50.

CLC – Coss 5 run (Cummings kick), 4:21.

CLC – Coss 40 run (Cummings kick), 3:49.