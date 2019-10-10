DeKalb County police reports for Oct. 18, 2019

DeKalb city

• Tremaine M. Eaton, 24, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Oct. 3, with retail theft, resisting a police officer, theft of lost or mislaid property, and manufacture or delivery of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis.

• Jonnetthe R. Boyd, 38, of the 800 block of West Taylor Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 5, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jessica E. Browning, 18, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Oct. 4, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Atianna I. Collins, 19, of the 900 block of Pappas Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday,

Oct. 4, with battery.

• Jajuan Louis Frierson, 35, of the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Oct. 4, with sexual exploitation of a child and battery.

• Brianna N. Lesure, 24, of the 1300 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 8, with domestic battery.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Oct. 7, with retail theft, theft and resisting a police officer.

• James B. Phillips, 62, of the 1100 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, Oct. 7, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Tyler C. Skinner, 26, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday,

Oct. 7, with criminal trespass to land and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Litrisha A. Tinsley, 34, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday,

Oct. 6, with criminal damage to property.

• Beatriz A. Villegas-Franco, 33, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Oct. 6, with domestic battery.

Northern Illinois University

• Melachi D. Shaifer, 19, of the 4900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Sept. 30, with criminal trespass to real property.