February 15, 2024
News - DeKalb County
News - DeKalb CountyAlerts | Daily ChronicleBusiness | Daily ChronicleBreaking | Daily ChronicleCrime & Courts | Daily ChronicleCrime Brief | Daily ChronicleEducation | Daily ChronicleElection | Daily ChronicleGovernment | Daily ChronicleLocal News | Daily ChronicleMarketing | Daily ChronicleNation & World | Daily ChroniclePolice Reports | Daily ChronicleState | Daily Chronicle
News - DeKalb County

DeKalb County police reports for Oct. 18, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb County Sheriff's vehicle

DeKalb County Sheriff's vehicle (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKalb city

• Tremaine M. Eaton, 24, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Oct. 3, with retail theft, resisting a police officer, theft of lost or mislaid property, and manufacture or delivery of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis.

• Jonnetthe R. Boyd, 38, of the 800 block of West Taylor Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 5, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jessica E. Browning, 18, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Oct. 4, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Atianna I. Collins, 19, of the 900 block of Pappas Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday,

Oct. 4, with battery.

• Jajuan Louis Frierson, 35, of the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Oct. 4, with sexual exploitation of a child and battery.

• Brianna N. Lesure, 24, of the 1300 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 8, with domestic battery.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Oct. 7, with retail theft, theft and resisting a police officer.

• James B. Phillips, 62, of the 1100 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, Oct. 7, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Tyler C. Skinner, 26, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday,

Oct. 7, with criminal trespass to land and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Litrisha A. Tinsley, 34, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday,

Oct. 6, with criminal damage to property.

• Beatriz A. Villegas-Franco, 33, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Oct. 6, with domestic battery.

Northern Illinois University

• Melachi D. Shaifer, 19, of the 4900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Sept. 30, with criminal trespass to real property.

Police ReportsDeKalb County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois