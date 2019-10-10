DeKalb County area police reports for Oct. 10, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

Andrew J. Christensen, 18, of the 800 block of 11th Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with retail theft.

Victor T. Cooper, 28, of the 800 block of Market Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with domestic battery.

Terrell L. Delaney, 26, of the 7300 block of south Evans Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with criminal trespass to land.

Kyle M.R. Flournoy, 18, of the 1900 block of South 16th Avenue, Broadview, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with manufacture or delivery of marijuana and possession of more than 100 grams of marijuana.

Curtis D. Jordan, 35, of the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with criminal trespass to land.

Eduardo J. Perez, 27, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with domestic battery.

Litrisha A. Tinsley, 34, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with domestic battery.

Tremaine M. Eaton, 24, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with criminal trespass to a building and retail theft.

Michael C. Johnson, 49, of the 2300 block of Eves Circle West, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Sept. 20, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Amber D. Kelly, 33, of the 800 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with battery.

Alvary Tejeda-Anaya, 31, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Sycamore, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with domestic battery.

Marilyn A. Thompson, 39, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with battery.

William C. Whitford, 26, of the first block of Cliff Court, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unlawful possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Keyanna E. Daniels, 22, of the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 21, with theft, resisting a police officer and criminal damage to government property. She also was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ysef T. Gibbs, 24, of the 400 block of west 70th Street, Chicago, was charged Sunday, Sept. 22, with domestic battery and criminal trespass to land.

Amani N. Morris, 21, of the 700 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Sept. 22, with battery.

Tatriana Z. Barksdale, 27, of the 1000 block of west Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Sept. 23, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08%.

Epifanio B. Hernandez, 47, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, Sept. 23, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Latrisha B. Wright, 23, of the 300 block of Linden Place, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Sept. 23, with violation of a bail bond.

Devon Herdle, 18, of the 1100 block of west Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 24, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Trevon J.V. Thomas, 24, of Rochelle, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 24, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Diwan T. Wilson, 24, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 24, with resisting a police officer, manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of fentanyl, unlawful possession of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of marijuana.

Lucy P. Calderon, 36, of the 1300 block of east Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 25, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sonia Lopez, 44, of the 800 block of Sunnymeade Trail, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 25, with battery.

Katherine D. Talbot, 28, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 25, with disorderly conduct.

Brittney A. Riggs, 26, of the 800 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb was charged Wednesday, Sept. 25, with domestic battery.

Marquita M. Purnell, 34, of the 2300 block of Eves Circle East, was charged Thursday, Sept. 26, with domestic battery.

Briahna G. Riley, 23, of the 700 block of Regend Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Keshawn A. Rule, 18, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 26, with criminal trespass to land and resisting a police officer.

Rick D. Thompson, 56, of the 300 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 26, with criminal trespass to a residence.

Michael D. Brown, 23, of the 1600 block of south Drake Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Sept. 26, with manufacture or delivery of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis and possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis.

Vicente Carbajal, 22, of the 200 block of east Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 27, with retail theft.

Tremaine M. Eaton, 24, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 27, with criminal trespass to land.

Versena A. Green, 44, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, was charged Friday, Sept. 27, with contempt of court.

Nabeel Jafer, 29, of the 1300 block of Adams Way, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 27, with public indecency and disorderly conduct.

Alesha L. James, 25, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Sept. 27, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Darrius D. James, 24, of the 2200 block of south Drake, Chicago, was arrested Friday, Sept. 27, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Breanna D. Bogacki, 25, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 28, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

David D. Clanton, 68, of the 200 block of east Fairview Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 28, with assault.

Brison A. Davis-Lewis, 20, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 28, with retail theft.

Michelle I. Urbano, 40, of the 800 block of west Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 28, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Alstead S.P. Anderson, 50, of the 600 block of East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Sept. 29, with domestic battery.

DeKalb County

• Jeffrey G. Jensen, 45, of the 1900 block of Irene Road, Sandwich, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 18, on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court related to theft of labor.

• Wendy Jones, 46, of the 400 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 19, on a warrant for failure to appear in court related to financial institution fraud.

• Katherine D. Talbot, 28, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 25, with violation of a electronic home monitoring device.

Sycamore

• Brett M. Devine, 22, of Genoa, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 20, on a warrant for failure to appear in court regarding criminal trespassing to real property.

Northern Illinois University

• Pedro Vargas-Evangelista, 23, of the 400 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with criminal damage to government supported property.

• Anthony W. Bianco Derouin, 31, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with battery, aggravated battery and criminal trespass to vehicles.

• Jashawn K. Burke, 20, of the 200 block of Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, was charged Saturday, Sept. 21, with criminal trespass to land.

• Kaia E. Calvin, 18, of the 6600 block of South Rockwell Street, Chicago, was charged Sunday, Sept. 22, with battery.

• Jorie L. Stephenson-Sterling, 18, of the 8600 block of Saint Louis Avenue, Skokie, was charged Monday, Sept. 23, with domestic battery.

• Asuquo F. Effiong, 26, of the 700 block of Harvard Pointe Drive, League City, Texas, was charged Sunday, Sept. 29, with criminal trespass to real property.

• Adrian A. Rucker, 20, of the 200 block of East Pleasant Street, Freeport, was arrested Monday, Sept. 30, on an in-state warrant.