Westmont Police Reports: October 11, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Westmont

Battery

• Andres Reina, 31, of the 400 block of North Park Street, Westmont, was charged at 7:16 a.m. Sept. 27 with domestic battery in the 400 block of North Park Street.

• Apriyani Jackson, 25, of the 7800 block of Muskegon Street, Chicago, was charged at 8:53 p.m. Sept. 28 with aggravated domestic battery in the 600 block of West 65th Street.

• Daniel Mantooth, 59, of the 400 block of North Grant Street, Westmont, was charged at 8:52 p.m. Sept. 30 with domestic battery in the 400 block of North Grant Street.

• Demtricus Williams, 39, of the 100 block of West 66th Street, Westmont, was charged at 4:16 p.m. Oct. 3 with domestic battery in the 100 block of West 66th Street.

• Shannon Platt, 36, of the 300 block of South Cass Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 5:47 a.m. Oct. 5 with domestic battery in the 300 block of South Cass Avenue.

Burglary

• Six thousand two hundred dollars worth of electronics and jewelry reportedly were stolen between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 from a residence in the 1100 block of Buttonwood Drive.

• Jewelry and a watch valued at $2,135 reportedly were stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of Oakley Lane.

• Four hundred sixty-two dollars of cash reportedly was stolen between 5:15 and 7:10 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Blackhawk Drive.

Retail theft

• Alcohol and fruit valued at $987 reportedly were stolen at 8:28 p.m. Aug. 27 from a business in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• Nine hundred ninety-seven dollars worth of alcohol reportedly was stolen at 4:07 p.m. Sept. 22 from a business in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• Merchandise valued at $210 reportedly was stolen between 2:54 and 3:08 p.m. Sept. 15 from a business in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• Alcohol valued at $39 reportedly was stolen at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 28 from a business in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.