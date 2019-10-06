McHenry County notes: Philadelphia Eagles honor Cary-Grove assistant’s father

Mike Walston lived a childhood a lot of youngsters only dream about.

His father, Bobby Walston, worked as an assistant coach and later as director of player personnel for the Bears. So Mike spent several summers attending the Bears’ training camp in Rensselaer, Indiana.

Mike Walston worked the camps as a ball boy. He often ate lunch with players such as Dick Butkus and Doug Buffone. His dad knew the founder of the franchise, George Halas, quite well.

“I was into it,” said Walston, a retired physical education teacher from Cary-Grove. “I have fond memories of going to Rensselaer and hanging out with those players.”

Walston, still an assistant football coach at C-G, was too young to remember his father’s outstanding NFL career. From 1951 to '62, he played split end, tight end and kicker for the Philadelphia Eagles. Over that span, he led the NFL in points scored, ranked fourth in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

Bobby Walston died at age 58 in 1987. After his playing career, he coached with the Eagles, the Miami Dolphins and the Bears.

This summer, Mike Walston got a call from Eagles owner Jeffrey Luria. Walston learned that his father would be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame at a ceremony Sept. 22 when the Eagles hosted Detroit.

Walston, his wife (Mary Ellen), his sister (Bobbie Manning) and five other family members were on the field at halftime to accept a No. 83 jersey in Bobby’s honor.

“It was a great honor,” Walston said. “He had some (great) credentials. Mr. Lurie explained how they were looking back at the (NFL’s) 100-year anniversary. He was a very pleasant man. He spent some time with our family.”

Mike’s mother, Nell Macy, Bobby’s widow, lives in Florida and was unable to travel. Mike and Bobbie have been dividing up the mementos from the ceremony. Mike’s son, Bob, laid claim to his grandfather’s Hall of Fame jacket.

Bobby Walston scored 105 points in the 1960 season as the Eagles won the NFL championship. Mike was born in 1959, so although he does not remember watching his father’s NFL games, he knows Bobby was an excellent all-around athlete.

“People ask me about it once in a while,” Walston said. “He did a whole lot more than play professional football. He played semi-pro baseball. Back around the time they were making Tarzan movies, they inquired about him playing that.”

Bobby Walston would have been tough enough. He never missed a game in his 12-year career and, according to one account, took pliers from the trainer’s kit to remove a wire from his mouth so he could play with a broken jaw.

Adding some “Juice”: When wide receiver Ian Gorken suffered an ankle sprain and tight end Dylan Law had a knee injury, there was a definite void to fill in Crystal Lake South’s receiving corps. That duo had combined for 48 receptions for 513 yards and five touchdowns.

Enter Brock Jewson, who admitted he “had a lot of free time on my hands.”

The junior played football as a freshman but took his sophomore year off from football to concentrate on basketball. He has returned to the football field for his junior season and has made an impact.

He entered South’s game with 158 yards in five games, but outgained his entire season in the Gators’ win over Dundee-Crown, as he snagged six passes for 168 yards and touchdowns of 70 and 46 yards. He now has 326 yards on 17 receptions for the season.

“He’s such an incredible athlete,” South coach Rob Fontana said of Jewson. “He and Ian are so competitive at practice. They really push each other.”

South has four other solid receivers in Gorken, Law, Dan Sage and Gavin Giejda, giving quarterback Justin Kowalak a variety of targets, and the Gators will need every possible advantage heading into the season’s stretch run.

Still in it: South sits at 3-3 and needs two wins in the season’s final three weeks to assure a spot in the playoffs. The Gators’ road is anything but easy, as they travel to McHenry this week before hosting Jacobs and playing at Prairie Ridge in Week 9.

“It’s turned into a good rivalry,” South coach Rob Fontana said of his team’s game against McHenry. “There are a couple of South grads and connections up there at McHenry. [Head coach] Jon [Niemic] and his staff have done a nice job. We will have to be prepared. We’re hurt now, but guys are getting reps and have to be ready. Hopefully, we’ll get our [injured] players back and be ready.”

Vavra from long range: In Friday’s win over Crystal Lake Central, Huntley kicker Brian Vavra drilled a 46-yard field goal with room to spare. The kick, which was the game’s first score, might have been good from 50 yards or more.

Vavra made all his extra-point attempts Friday and has not missed one this season.

“He’s a soccer kid who’s in his first year playing football,” coach Matt Zimolzak said. “I asked him, ‘What do you think, Brian? Do you think you can make that?’ He said, ‘Absolutely, coach.’ I’m like, ‘All right, get in there and do it.’

“Then the defensive coaches were like, ‘You know that’s a 46-yarder, right?’ He said he could make it.”

And he did.

Zunkel injured: McHenry sophomore defensive lineman Luke Zunkel suffered a right arm injury in the second half of Saturday's 41-2 loss to Cary-Grove. Zunkel was on the field for several minutes before being helped off. After the game, his arm was iced, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

“He’s got an arm injury. He’s going to get it X-rayed, and we’ll go from there,” Niemic said. “Hopefully he can bounce back. He’s a tough kid.”

Sam Natrop and Sean Hammond contributed to this report.