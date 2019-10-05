Cary-Grove dominates McHenry on both sides of ball

CARY – Foremost on quarterback Luke Eleftheriou’s mind was not Cary-Grove’s triple-option offense that he led to six touchdowns. It was his teammates on the other side of the ball.

“You really have to give all the credit to our defense. They really shut down McHenry’s offense,” Eleftheriou said. “It gave us all the opportunities we needed to put 41 points up.”

C-G scored three times in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors away, 41-2, in their Fox Valley Conference game Saturday afternoon at Al Bohrer Field. The win keeps the Trojans (5-1, 5-1 FVC) tied with Huntley and Prairie Ridge atop the FVC standings, as well as making them playoff-eligible.

It will be C-G’s 16th consecutive trip to the playoffs, currently the longest streak among area teams. McHenry (3-3, 3-3) still has a shot at the postseason for the second time in four seasons.

“[McHenry] was just never comfortable,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Dropping back to pass, our defensive line was phenomenal today. They just caused so much trouble. And there were some times when we, offensively, didn’t put them in great positions. They did a great job today. We give our guys a ton of credit for getting pressure on the quarterback.”

C-G sacked McHenry quarterback Chris Zieba seven times. Mitchel Dec had three sacks, Michael Sullivan had two, and Johnny Gagliano and Ben Hurt Haller each had one. The closest the Warriors got to the end zone was the Trojans’ 19 in the third quarter after a high snap on a punt.

McHenry averted a shutout a few plays later, after Kevin Sandoval's punt was downed at the 1-yard line. On the Trojans' first-down play, Sandoval dropped quarterback Jameson Sheehan in the end zone for a safety.

“We played hard as a team, and it all worked out,” Dec said.

McHenry had some success moving the ball in the middle of the field, but the Trojans would answer with plays for negative yardage.

“We just did our jobs repeatedly and were getting to the quarterback a lot,” Sullivan said. “We were stuffing the run. McHenry couldn’t do much because we were playing so well.”

Eleftheriou missed last week’s game against Dundee-Crown with a sore left shoulder. He returned to run for 68 yards and throw a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ethan Carlson.

“I felt like I didn’t miss a beat with my offense,” Eleftheriou said. “I’ve been practicing all week, and everything felt fine. The offense played well in the second half. We had some bumps and bruises in the first half and weren’t producing the way we wanted to, but we came out in the second half and did better.”

Fullback Blake Skol led the Trojans with seven carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

Zieba led McHenry with 52 yards rushing, despite all the sacks. He was 10-of-19 passing for 73 yards.

“It was lack of execution,” Warriors coach Jon Niemic said. “Our guys were in good position, we had decent field position, we were driving the ball, and we would stall out because of mental mistakes. We came out ready to play, but it came down to lack of execution. We have to do a better job protecting Chris, and Chris has got to do a better job getting rid of the ball in some situations, throw the ball [away] at certain times.”

Cary-Grove 41, McHenry 2

McHenry 0 0 2 0 – 2

Cary-Grove 14 6 0 21 – 41

First quarter

CG–Abrams 13 run (N. Splitt kick), 8:53.

CG–Skol 33 run (N. Splitt kick), 1:36.

Second quarter

CG–Carlson 36 pass from Eleftheriou (N. Splitt kick), 5:49.

Third quarter

M–Safety, Sandoval tackled Sheehan in the end zone, 1:38.

Fourth quarter

CG–Skol 3 run (run failed), 9:44.

CG–Skol 47 run (Eleftheriou run), 8:03.

CG–N. Hissong 5 run (N. Splitt kick), 2:49.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–McHenry: Zieba 22-52, Hallin 9-13, Gureczny 4-11, Acosta 3-5, Ilkow 1-2, Hallaert 1-0. Totals: 40-83. Cary-Grove: Skol 7-102, Eleftheriou 13-68, Sheehan 5-55, Abrams 8-38, N. Hissong 3-15, T. Splitt 1-2, Mistak 1-1, Team 3-minus 26. Totals: 42-255. PASSING–McHenry: Zieba 10-19-1-73, Hoffman 0-1-0-0. Cary-Grove: Eleftheriou 2-6-0-47, Sheehan 2-6-1-9. RECEIVING–McHenry: Hallin 5-12, Benton 2-30, Gallimore 2-26, Angeles 1-4. Cary-Grove: Carlson 3-45, Abrams 1-13. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–McHenry 156, Cary-Grove 308.