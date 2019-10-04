Richmond-Burton blows out Woodstock

RICHMOND – Playing in the trenches often is a dirty, bruising and physical challenge. Winning in the trenches, however, often leads to victories. For Richmond-Burton, the offensive and defensive lines opened and closed holes all night paving the way to a 56-0 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Woodstock.

EARLY OFFENSE

After the Richmond-Burton (6-0, 3-0) defense forced Woodstock to punt on its first possession, the Rockets' offense scored early and often to set the tone for the night.

Richmond-Burton running back Dalton Wood sprinted 52 yards on the Rockets' first offensive play from scrimmage, giving R-B a quick 7-0 lead. On their second possession, the Rockets needed only two plays to find the end zone as quarterback Jacob Huber hit tight end Jacob Petersen down the middle of the field for a 41-yard touchdown.

Wood (eight carries for 146 yards) scored two more times in the first quarter, once on an 8-yard run and another on a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown, putting the Rockets up, 28-0, at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, senior Matt Hood found himself in a very unfamiliar position. The center started the play by snapping the ball to Huber, and Hood ended the play with a fumble recovery in the end zone.

“It was insane. I thought the play was dead, but I just jumped on it,” Hood said.

The offense continued to roll as Huber (4 for 4 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns) hit Logan Hutson with a 7-yard touchdown pass. In the second half, running backs Nick Legnaioli and Landon Jacoby scored on runs of 15 and 21 yards, respectively.

It was the offensive line, however, that created lanes in the running game and provided protection in the passing game from start to finish.

“Our line has been really solid and improving. With Hood, Nick Ross, Luke Eckardt, Tyler Roberts, Conrad Miller and Jacob Petersen, they continue to open holes. They play low, fast and hard,” coach Mike Noll said.

“Super appreciative of all of the them, they are all really hard workers." Huber said. "They don’t quit, and it is awesome to play with those guys.”

ANOTHER SHUTOUT

Defensively, Richmond-Burton produced its fourth shutout of the season. The defensive line and linebackers shut down the Blue Streaks' rushing attack, and their pressure affected the passing game. The Rockets limited Woodstock to 8 yards rushing and 105 yards passing.

“That’s your goal every week, to get a shutout. We just do our job, we work hard and try and put the offense in the best position possible to do what they need to do,” said defensive lineman Logan Grant, who had two tackles for loss in the first half.

Woodstock quarterback Michael Purkey finished the night 15-of-29 passing for 107 yards. Ethan Zielinski had four catches for 31 yards, and Gaven Conatser had three catches for 34 yards to lead the Streaks (1-5, 0-3).

“Purkey is a great quarterback and made great decisions, and our kids held together all night, but they were bigger, faster and stronger than us,” Woodstock coach Mike Brasile said.

STAR OF THE GAME

Matt Hood, Richmond-Burton, sr., OL

The senior center anchored a line that helped the Rockets gain 316 yards rushing. Hood also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Woodstock 0 0 0 0 – 0 Richmond-Burton 28 14 7 7 – 56

First quarter

RB – Wood 52 run (Legnaioli kick), 10:43

RB – Petersen 41 pass from Huber (Legnaioli kick), 9:08

RB – Wood 8 run (Legnaioli kick), 3:08

RB – Wood 40 interception return (Legnaioli kick), 1:08

Second quarter

RB – Hood fumble recovery in end zone (Legnaioli kick), 11:49

RB – Hutson 7 pass from Huber (Legnaioli kick), 6:40

Third quarter

RB – Legnaioli 15 run (Legnaioli kick), 7:19

Fourth quarter

RB – Jacoby 21 run (Legnaioli kick), 8:51