Precise effort lifts Minooka past Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD — Minooka football coach John Belksis pointed out that his team doesn’t have any players likely to end up at a NCAA Division I schools.

But what Belksis does have is a team full of guys that know exactly how to play as a unit, and they demonstrated that skill with regularity during a 34-0 Southwest Prairie West Conference victory over Plainfield North on Friday night.

"Every team in our division has somebody has been offered a college scholarship to a Division I school," Belksis said. "We have none. We're kind of the little train that could. We love coaching them. We're blessed to be where we're at as coaches at Minooka."

It looked the night might develop totally differently from the get-go. Plainfield North (4-2, 0-2) drove down the field and got inside the 15-yard line, but Minooka's defense stiffened and stopped the Tigers narrowly from converting a first down to extend the drive.

"It was huge, when you come into a game like this where you have two good football teams, confidence is extremely important," Belksis said. "Had they came down and scored there, you know, the water bottles are flying on the sideline and they (Plainfield North) are feeling good about themselves and it would have been a long night. But our defense has been so good."

The spark from the defense energized the offense who immediately responded with a long drive of its own that was spurred by a 31-yard run from Josh Davis. That set Minooka up for a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Noah Ellens.

It was the start of an impressive night of offense where the Indians (6-0, 2-0) imposed their will and marched down the field with regularly. That precise attack helped Minooka hit paydirt twice in the second quarter. Ellens scored a second short touchdown run, this time from three yards, after a 53-yard pass from Seth Lehr to Connor Etzkorn accounted for most of the yardage.

And an impressive scoring drive just before halftime where the Indians whittled away most of the first half finished with a 4-yard score from Etzkorn. That score seemed to be the first step in breaking the Tigers will.

"That's the idea," Belksis said. "We've got four starters back on our offense line and they are outstanding. Those five guys up front are doing a heck of a job not only in our run game but in the pass game giving Seth plenty of time to throw."

It wasn't just the ground game that was worth relishing for Minooka. Lehr hit Trent Hudak with a beautiful 27-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that required threading the needle. It was a big night for Lehr, who seems to be finding his groove against after missing some time with an injury. He finished with 188 yards passing and 73 rushing yards.

“It was a great team victory,” Lehr said. “We just need to continue to focus on playing four quarter football. We need to the set tone early and can’t let up until the final siren blows.”