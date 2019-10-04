Prairie Ridge piles up points to rout Jacobs

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge linebacker Josh Crandall scooped up the football that had rolled right to his feet and remembered what defensive coordinator Andy Petersen always tells his players: Take it to the outside.

Crandall scurried to the left sideline with a convoy of maroon jerseys around him, led by Drew Fryer, Matt Loucks and Kyle Koelblinger.

“My teammates set me up perfectly,” Crandall said. “They secured the tackle. I took it outside, saw the end zone and took off. I was surrounded by blockers. No one (from Jacobs) was touching me.”

Crandall raced 86 yards early in the second quarter for a touchdown that ignited the Wolves. A game that was even at that point, became a runaway as Prairie Ridge scored the last 49 points for a 57-15 Fox Valley Conference victory.

“That’s something our defense takes a lot of pride in,” Crandall said. “We work on it a lot in practice, a lot of drills for turnovers. It changes the game.”

Prairie Ridge (5-1, 5-1) got another defensive touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Koelblinger went 94 yards with a fumble recovery. The outcome had been decided long before that by several big offensive plays from the Wolves.

Running back Blake Brown caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Lydon in the second quarter. He scored on the Wolves' first possession of the second half on an 8-yard run.

Lydon then ran for a 53-yard score and hit tight end George Concialdi for a 49-yard touchdown in the third quarter, both on one-play drives.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp was glad to see Jacobs (3-3, 3-3) come out strong and challenge his team early.

“We knew, with Bill (Mitz) being their coach, he was going to have those guys ready to play,” Schremp said. “So we needed that push. We had running clocks in all of our games except Huntley (a 28-24 loss). I was happy to see both sides come out in the second half and execute.”

The Wolves’ average touchdown length for the game was 54.6 yards.

“We had a lot of big plays,” running back Taidhgin Trost said. “The linemen helped us out, gave us time, Blake caught a nice throw. Our linemen got good blocks, everything was there for us, we just had to get it done.”

The Golden Eagles started the game well. Quarterback Cole Bhardwaj completed 7-of-10 passes for 118 yards, with wide receiver Max Stec catching three for 84 yards. Bhardwaj had scoring passes to tight end Ryan Golnick and running back Jacob Mobeck to give the Eagles a 15-7 lead.

Jacobs was on Prairie Ridge’s 16, with the score tied, when Crandall came up with his big return on running back Nasir Canty's fumble. Canty was hit low and lost the ball when he went through the air. After Crandall’s touchdown, the Wolves maintained all the momentum.

“We got off to a real good first half,” Mitz said. “We threw the ball well and ran the ball well. The kids were doing a good job. It’s too bad we didn’t get that one down there to go up 22-15. We just lost the fire. They made some big plays, running down the middle, play-action passes, our guys didn’t read their keys. That’s the discipline you have to have against the option. (Prairie Ridge) is a good team.”

Koelblinger’s touchdown was his fourth return touchdown of the season (two fumbles, two punt returns). The Wolves have four defensive return touchdowns.

“Kyle and Josh made some really athletic plays on defense,” Schremp said. “Kyle seems to make a big play in every game.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Josh Crandall

Prairie Ridge, sr., LB

Crandall had the game-turning play in the second quarter when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 86 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

QUICK STATS

Jacobs 15 0 0 0 – 15

Prairie Ridge 8 21 21 7 – 57

First quarter

PR–Trost 68 run (Koelblinger kick), 11:18.

J–Golnick 4 pass from Bhardwaj (Bhardwaj run), 6:15.

J–Mobeck 8 pass from Bhardwaj (Krahl kick), 3:24.

Second quarter

PR–Trost 7 run (Koelblinger kick), 11:52.

PR–Crandall 86 fumble return (Koelblinger kick), 10:11.

PR–Brown 72 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 3:54.

Third quarter

PR–Brown 8 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:27.

PR–Lydon 53 run (Koelblinger kick), 5:00.

PR–Concialdi 49 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 1:53.

Fourth quarter

PR–Koelblinger 94 fumble return (Rietz kick), 10:25.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Jacobs: Canty 17-63, Mobeck 10-37, Janchev 2-20, Connors 1-7, Fridae 9-6, Agenlian 2-1, Deligio 1-minus 1, Bhardwaj 7-minus 28. Totals: 49-106. Prairie Ridge: Lydon 5-96, Trost 5-91, Brown 6-59, Evans 7-25, Bentsen 2-1, Jewell 2-minus 3. Totals: 27-269.

PASSING–Jacobs: Bhardwaj 11-16-1-195. Prairie Ridge: Lydon 2-3-0-121.

RECEIVING–Jacobs: Stec 4-98, Anderson 2-52, Canty 2-29, Mobeck 1-8, Golnick 1-4, Fridae 1-4. Prairie Ridge: Brown 1-72, Concialdi 1-49.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Jacobs 301, Prairie Ridge 390.