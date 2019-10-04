Huntley runs over, through Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – Huntley sophomore defensive back Chris Medina lost track of how many times he and his teammates did the “scramble drill” in practice this week. The coaches always preach to the secondary: Stick with your man, even when the quarterback scrambles from the pocket.

That work paid off Friday against Crystal Lake Central quarterback Aidan Ellinger. Huntley knocked off Central, 38-7, in Fox Valley Conference play.

“In practice, that’s all we work on: passing drills,” Medina said. “We had the quarterback scramble, because we knew [Ellinger] liked to scramble a lot. We were dominating all week [in practice] with that stuff.”

They dominated Friday, too.

Huntley held Ellinger to 9-of-25 passing for 83 yards and two interceptions. The Tigers (3-3, 3-3 FVC) totaled only 132 yards of total offense. Ellinger was dealing with some lingering back soreness after taking a helmet in the back last week.

Meanwhile, Huntley (5-1, 5-1) pounded its way to 330 rushing yards. Quarterback Bruno Bosman piled up 141 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Running back Ryder Havens added 88 yards and a score on 16 carries.

“We started out trying to ground and pound, but they came out in [a defense] we weren’t completely prepared for,” Bosman said. “Once we found what would work, we ran over and over again. I think we broke them down and eventually came out on top.”

Havens and Bosman each scored a touchdown in the first half, and the Red Raiders led, 17-0, at halftime. Havens scored on a 42-yard run in which he at first appeared to be stalled at the line of scrimmage before breaking numerous tackles on his way to the end zone.

The second half was more of the same. Huntley’s hefty offensive line controlled the game at the line of scrimmage.

“It seemed like we spent a lot of time in the first half on defense,” Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. “As the game went on, their big line, we got wore out.”

Huntley sacked Ellinger only twice, but the Red Raiders’ defensive line shut down the Central running game. Jake Coss ran for 49 yards on 12 carries, including Central’s only touchdown.

"We were a little out of sync," McLaughlin said.

Medina and the secondary held its own, too. Medina had two interceptions, and teammate Alex Janke added a third when he intercepted Central backup quarterback Colton Madura late in the game.

“Defense, it was a good test for them against a spread offense that likes to throw the ball,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “What’s great about it is we’ve got a lot of young defensive backs, and those guys are just playing really well.”

Huntley’s Patsy Ricciardi and Ryder Hunkins also scored rushing touchdowns. Bosman connected with Alex Denniston for a 12-yard passing touchdown in the second half.

With five wins, Huntley is now playoff eligible. Central likely needs two more wins in the final three weeks.

STAR OF THE GAME

Chris Medina

Huntley, so., DB

Medina intercepted two passes for the Huntley defense, which had three total interceptions in Friday’s win over Crystal Lake Central

QUICK STATS

Huntley 38, Crystal Lake Central 7

Huntley 10 7 7 14 – 38

CL Central 0 0 0 7 – 7

First quarter

H – FG Vavra 46, 6:12.

H – Havens 42 run (Vavra kick), 3:11.

Second quarter

H – Bosman 23 run (Vavra kicks), 1:04.

Third quarter

H – Denniston 12 pass from Bosman (Vavra kick), 6:18.

Fourth quarter

H – Ricciardi 14 run (Vavra kick), 6:19.

H – Ry. Hunkins 4 run (Vavra kick), 4:29.

CLC – Coss 23 run (Cummings kick), 3:45.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Huntley: Bosman 21-141, Havens 16-88, Ricciardi 7-63, Cauldren 1-8, Ry. Hunkins 7-30. Crystal Lake Central: Ellinger 6-(minus 16), Coss 12-49, Anderson 1-1, Madura 1-29.

PASSING – Huntley: Bosman 7-15-1-62. Crystal Lake Central: Ellinger 9-25-2-83, Madura 0-2-1-0.

RECEIVING – Huntley: Cauldren 1-4, Denniston 2-23, Whiteside 1-8, Ricciardi 3-27. Crystal Lake Central: White 1-19, Bartesch 4-50, Coss 3-18, Anderson 1-(minus 4).

TOTAL YARDS:Huntley 392, Crystal Lake Central 132.