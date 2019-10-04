Davis scores 4 touchdowns, Marengo wins 100th meeting with Harvard

MARENGO – Marengo’s Cole Davis had never scored more than two touchdowns in any game. On Friday, the elusive junior did it all for the Indians, scoring on two punt returns and adding both a receiving and rushing score.

All four touchdowns against Harvard came in the first half.

“That’s the kind of player he’s been for us all year," Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. "At times offensively, we try and get him the ball. He just showed what he’s capable of. He’s a big-time talent for us.”

Davis' monster game proved too much for the Hornets as the Indians ran away with a 35-7 Kishwaukee River Conference win at Rod Poppe Fields in the 100th meeting of the two teams.

Both of Davis' returns went for 40 yards. On the second one, Davis caught the ball right at the 40 and appeared to have no where to go, but he somehow managed to get free from the first wave of Hornets defenders.

Davis sprinted for the left sideline and outran the rest of the coverage team to give Marengo (4-2, 2-1) a 21-0 lead with 10:55 left in the second quarter.

"I had the ball, and I knew if I could make a couple of moves, my guys would make some blocks down field and I can take it to the house," Davis said. "It feels good, but a lot of the credit goes to my guys who are working hard. They put in the work all week and helped me get to that point."

Davis caught a 3-yard touchdown from quarterback Mitch Kunde in the back of the end zone for Marengo's first score with 6:45 left in the first quarter. He ran back his first punt return touchdown with less than a minute left in the first, and scored on a 1-yard run in the last minute of the second.

Marengo, which was coming off a 38-13 loss to Richmond-Burton last week, led, 28-7, at halftime.

"We had a really good week of practice and came out angry," Davis said. "When this team is playing at full potential, we’re really good. We just have to get to that point."

Davis finished with 33 yards receiving on four catches. Kunde was 12-of-19 passing for 125 yards and an interception. He added 40 yards on the ground. Running back Finn Schirmer had 86 yards and ran in Marengo's last touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Damon Mueller had 74 yards rushing, including a 39-yard touchdown, for the Hornets (2-4, 1-2), and fullback Antonio Rodriguez ran for 73 yards. Marengo finished with 255 yards to Harvard's 172.

Marengo defensive lineman Jonah Pace had two sacks. A third was negated because of a penalty.

"We knew we had to come back strong and stay focused," Pace said. "We had to be more physical than them. We weren't doing that against [Richmond-Burton last week]."

Forsythe likes where his team is headed.

"We’ve got to find consistency in our offense, and our kids know that," Forsythe said. "Our kids want to get better. They're all in. Today was a lot better."

STAR OF THE GAME

Cole Davis, Marengo, jr., WR

Davis accounted for all four of the Indians' first-half touchdowns. He ran back two punt returns and added a receiving and rushing touchdown.

Marengo 35, Harvard 7

Harvard 0 7 0 0 – 7

Marengo 14 14 0 7 – 35

First quarter

M–Davis 3 pass from Kunde (Trainor kick), 6:45

M–Davis 40 punt return (Trainor kick) 0:13

Second quarter

M–Davis 40 punt return (Trainor kick), 10:55

H–Mueller 39 run (Guzman kick), 8:38

M–Davis 1 run (Trainor kick), 0:47

Fourth quarter

M–Schirmer 5 run (Trainor kick), 7:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Harvard: Rodriguez 26-73, Perkins 4-5, Mortimer 1-16, Davis 1-0, Mueller 4-74, Team 4-minus 16. Total: 47-152. Marengo: Schirmer 17-86, Garza 3-12, Kunde 7-40, Davis 4-6, Team 3-minus 22. Total: 34-122.

PASSING–Harvard: Mueller 4-8-0-20. Marengo: Kunde 12-19-1-125, Trotz 1-3-1-8.

RECEIVING–Harvard: Perkins 3-11, Kohley 1-9. Marengo: Davis 4-33, Schirmer 2-25, Mirtl 2-28, Bibbings 3-29, Jennett 2-18.

TOTAL YARDS: Harvard 172, Marengo 255.