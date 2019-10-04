Crystal Lake South gets back on track with win over Dundee-Crown

CRYSTAL LAKE – Brock Jewson didn’t play football last year. He wanted to put his time into honing his basketball skills.

Then, he realized something.

“I had a lot of free time on my hands,” Jewson said.

So he decided to return to football this season and Crystal Lake South is better for it. The junior wide receiver caught six first-half passes – two of which went for touchdowns – and the Gators piled up 411 yards of offense, breaking away from pesky Dundee-Crown in the second half in their 40-7 Fox Valley Conference triumph at Ken Bruhn Field.

South (3-3, 3-3) rebounded not only from a painful 35-7 setback to Huntley last week, but also from the loss of four starters – Ian Gorken, Dylan Law, Juan Lopez, and Dan Sage. The Gators used the “next man up” mantra this week and gained a huge chunk of confidence heading into the season’s final three weeks.

“We just came off the ball low, executed our double-teams, and knew where everyone on their defense was,” offensive tackle Jack Turner said. “We talked about next man up all week and we filled in for our guys who were out. We have to keep improving because we’re facing some real tough teams coming up.”

WELL DES-SERVED PERFORMANCE

Senior running back Des McCarthy was the benefactor of the effort turned in by Turner and his line mates. McCarthy rushed 19 times for 150 yards and scored four touchdowns, but deflected all the credit to the guys up front.

“All I had to do was follow these guys,” McCarthy said, motioning to Turner. “The holes were amazing. I could have walked through them tonight. We finally played four quarters of tough football and it feels great.”

McCarthy scored his team’s first touchdown late in the first quarter before Jewson (6 catches, 168 yards) tallied on passes of 70 and 46 yards from quarterback Justin Kowalak (10-for-15, 206 yards). South led, 20-7, at halftime.

“They didn’t have a safety over the top so it was just a single corner(back) on me,” Jewson explained of his success. “Justin put the ball right on me.”

McCarthy rushed for 81 yards and two scores in the third period and scored on runs of 1 and 30 yards before closing the scoring with a 12-yard jaunt with 2:57 to play.

AN A FOR THE D

The Gator defense allowed a second-quarter, 4-yard touchdown by D-C’s Davontae Harvey, but thwarted the Charger offense with strong pressure. Linebacker Alec Trewyn recorded two sacks and the Gators limited D-C to 184 total yards.

“It was back to basics on both sides of the ball,” South coach Rob Fontana said. “It was nothing flashy, nothing fancy. We just wanted to do what we do. The goal tonight was to be able to execute, and I thought we did, sort of. We still have a few things to clean up, namely some stupid penalties, and then put together four quarters of football.”

CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT

D-C put a scare into the Gators early with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Evan Echlin to Shanquan Watson, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty, serving as an indicator of the Chargers’ struggles this year.

“That pretty much sums up where we’re at this year,” D-C coach Mike Steinhaus said. “We’re a young team, we’re doing a lot of switching on our lines, and we’re relying on different people. Our goal is to become more consistent both in school and on the football field.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Des McCarthy

Crystal Lake South, sr., RB

McCarthy rushed 19 times for 150 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Gators’ bounce-back victory.

QUICK STATS

Dundee-Crown 0 7 0 0 – 7

CL South 7 13 13 7 – 40

First quarter

CLS – McCarthy 3 run (DiBenedetto kick), :19

Second quarter

DC – Harvey 4 run (Almillo kick), 6:23

CLS – Jewson 70 pass from Kowalak (DiBenedetto kick), 5:27

CLS – Jewson 46 pass from Kowalak (kick failed), :28

Third quarter

CLS – McCarthy 1 run (DiBenedetto kick), 8:16

CLS – McCarthy 30 run (kick failed), 4:33

Fourth quarter

CLS – McCarthy 12 run (DiBenedetto kick), 2:57