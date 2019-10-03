Man identified in Elmhurst Hospital shooting

ELMHURST - Elmhurst Police have identified the man who fatally shot himself Oct. 2 after shooting his step-daughter in the face in the parking lot of Edward-Elmhurst Hospital.

Robert Shek, 73, who lived in the 300 block of south Rex Boulevard in Elmhurst, shot his stepdaughter, Imelda Shek, 44, in the face before turning the gun on himself, according to an Elmhurst Police Department news release.

Shek was transported to Loyola University Medical Center and is undergoing treatment, the release stated. The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. when police responded to a man with gun in the west parking lot of the hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Road, after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound entered the emergency room.

Police found a Shek in the west parking lot in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought into the emergency room for treatment by Elmhurst Fire Department paramedics and died a short time later, police said.

The woman initially told police that her father had shot her and then shot himself in the hospital parking lot. The hospital was briefly placed on lock down to ensure the safety of the patients and staff. The incident was contained to the parking lot of the hospital and the lock down was quickly lifted and routine operations resumed. This incident remains under investigation.