Man dead after shooting himself at Elmhurst Hospital parking lot

ELMHURST - Elmhurst Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Edward-Elmhurst Hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Road.

The victim has been removed to the emergency room for treatment and there is no longer a threat to others, police said in a community alert.

The incident involved a man who allegedly shot his stepdaughter in the face in the parking lot of the hospital and then fatally shot himself in his car while she was in treatment at the hospital, according to media reports.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. outside the entrance to the emergency room at the hospital.

There is limited access to the emergency room parking area. This incident remains under investigation.