Burlington Central coach Melvin, St. Francis QB Rittenhouse recognized by Chicago Bears

HAMPSHIRE – A pair of Week 5 wins continue to pay off in a huge way for Burlington Central football coach Brian Melvin and St. Francis quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse.

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that Melvin was named the organization’s high school “Coach of the Week” for Week Five. Rittenhouse was named its high school “All Star.”

Melvin's Rockets defeated Jacobs 31-30 on Saturday, a game where sophomore running back Gavin Sarvis ran for the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion.

Rittenhouse, a junior, threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-43 win over Bishop McNamara. Rittenhouse has 17 touchdowns on the season.

"Melvin and Rittenhouse will be invited to the Bears vs. Kansas City game on Sunday, Dec. 22, and will join their fellow 2019 “Coach of the Week” and “High School All-Star” honorees, respectively, for a pregame photo on the field," the release states.

"They will each also receive a framed certificate signed by Bears general manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell."

The Bears will also be making a $2,000 contribution to the Rockets' football program.

A winner for the "All Star" program is chosen each week for nine weeks. As one of the winners, Rittenhouse "will have the opportunity to direct a $500 monetary donation to the youth football program of his choice."

The Bears will also recognize all eight state champions of the IHSA at halftime.

In 2017, Batavia and St. Charles North were both recognized by the Bears at halftime vs. the 49ers in Dec. Batavia won the Class 7A state title, and former North Stars quarterback Mike Hohensee was named an “All Star” earlier in the season.