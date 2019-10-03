Bond set at $250,000 for Villa Park man charged with hijacking car, battery, DUI

Bond was been set at $250,000 Oct. 3 for a Villa Park man charged with hijacking a woman’s car from a gas station.

Michael Davis, 35, is charged with one count of vehicular hijacking, two counts of attempted vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated battery in a public place, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of aggravated DUI, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Sept. 29, at about 5:10 p.m., Villa Park police responded to a call at a Walgreens regarding a man who attempted to enter two cars in the parking lot, the release stated.

Davis allegedly approached an occupied car in the parking lot, entered the passenger seat and demanded the victim to drive away. When the victim exited the car to attend to another person in the back seat, Davis exited the car, went around the car to the driver’s side and attempted to enter in the vehicle, according to the release.

He then ran toward another occupied car in the parking lot and punched the windows multiple times telling the female driver to let him in, according to the release. When the driver refused, Davis fled the area on foot to a nearby Thortons gas station. While at the gas station, Davis attempted to enter a woman’s car while washing her car windows, the release stated.

Davis allegedly entered her car and drove away, dragging the victim as she held on to the steering wheel. After the woman let go of the steering wheel, Davis drove away and fled westbound on Roosevelt Road after crashing into an outdoor store display and two cars at the gas station, according to the release.

Davis was later involved in a crash in Lombard. He fled on foot and was arrested near the scene of the crash by Lombard police. Davis had a BAC of .261, according to the release.

“It is alleged that within a very short amount of time, Mr. Davis’ brief crime spree claimed eight victims and caused significant damage to gas station property and three vehicles,” DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. “These allegations are outrageous and will be met with the full force of the law. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured as a result of Mr. Davis’ alleged actions."

Davis’ next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31 for arraignment.