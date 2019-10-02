Richmond-Burton DC Steve Wood relishes 2019 season with sons

RICHMOND – Dalton and Brock Wood grew up with the Grayslake North football program, watching former Knights’ stars like quarterback A.J. Fish and running back Titus Booker.

The Woods lived in Spring Grove, in School District 157’s boundaries, but they did not watch some of Richmond-Burton’s great playoff runs through the years because their father, Steve, started North’s program in 2006 and coached the Knights for 11 seasons.

Dalton and Brock hung out at the North’s practices. They assumed ball boys duties on game day. They idolized the players on their dad’s team.

“They only quit (as ball boys) on me once,” Steve said. “At Jacobs one year, they said, ‘Dad’s too crazy, I’m not going back out there (for the second half).’ ”

The Woods no longer consider their father too crazy, which is convenient, since they both start at linebacker for R-B, where Steve is in his second season as defensive coordinator.

The Wood family gets this season of varsity football together, which so far is perfect. The Rockets’ 38-13 victory at Marengo on Saturday left them at 5-0, 2-0 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Dalton, a senior fullback, leads the McHenry County area with 711 rushing yards and relays defensive calls at middle linebacker. Brock, a sophomore playing his first year of varsity football, lines up at outside linebacker, next to Dalton, while Steve directs the defense.

“It’s the first year I’ve played with my brother in a long time, since we were itty-bitty,” said Dalton Wood, a third-year varsity starter. “It’s good because, back at the house too, we work well together. It’s good.”

Steve says when Dalton was 7 and Brock, a big kid for his age, was 5, they played on the same team. Brock always played with Dalton and the older boys in informal games.

“It’s a great opportunity to play varsity football with people I’ve grown up with,” Brock Wood said. “My brother’s a great athlete. If I have bad days, he’ll coach me through it, so I know I can get better.”

R-B is ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll and the Rockets’ defense has allowed only 25 points.

R-B coach Mike Noll coached his own son, Brady, when he was at McHenry. Brady, a 2001 McHenry graduate, played football and baseball for Mike.

“It’s awesome,” Noll said. “You look back at your coaching career, you could say it’s a special time. Being able to watch your kids play sports in high school is as good as it gets sometimes. One thing about coaches’ kids, they tend to have really high aptitude. Aptitude’s something you can’t coach. We have good aptitude on this team, but Dalton’s one of the best in that regard.”

Steve Wood stepped down at North following the 2016 season, which was Dalton’s freshman year at R-B. Wood sought the R-B head coaching job in the spring of 2018, unaware that Noll, who had taken 26 of his 28 teams between McHenry and Glenbrook South to the playoffs, had applied.

“(R-B) hands down made the best decision,” Wood said.

Noll lives close to Grayslake North and admired what Wood had done there, building a program that went to the playoffs in his last five seasons. Noll, knowing Wood had two sons in the R-B program, reached out to him about joining the staff.

“I told him immediately I’d have a spot for him,“ Noll said. “We were not certain where all the pieces were going to fit. I was glad he was interested. It’s worked out really well.”

Dalton and Brock Wood had an opportunity they never thought would present itself – to play varsity football for their father.

“I was excited,” Dalton said. “He’s coached me my whole life in baseball, football, wrestling, playing whatever it is. It’s tough sometimes, we do butt heads once in a while, but I know he’s always looking out for my best interest.”

Before Brock is done at R-B, he will have played three years for his father.

“It’s been nothing but great,” Brock said. “It’s fun having my dad coaching and helping me out whenever I need it. There’s nothing better.”

Steve Wood, a 1991 Harvard graduate, was a football and wrestling standout for the Hornets. He was a three-time Class A state runner-up in wrestling. That willingness to put in time and hone their crafts apparently rubbed off on his sons.

“They’re both tremendously hard workers,” Steve said. “That’s one of the things their mother (Michelle) and I tried to instill in them from the get-go – you have to work. You’re not always going to be the best at something, but a good work ethic can make up for a lot of faults. We’re very blessed that they’ve taken to that.”

When Wood accepted the assistant job from Noll, it was with one stipulation.

“I didn’t want to have direct supervision over my boys, just because I didn’t know how that would be,” Wood said, smiling. “As it turns out, I’m the D.C., they both play linebacker and we couldn’t have more contact if we tried.”