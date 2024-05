Sycamore

• Andrea R. Johnson, 50, of Oregon, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 28, on a Sycamore warrant for failure to appear in court relating to deceptive practice.

Northern Illinois University

• Patrick Owens, 28, of the 100 block of John Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 7, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%, attempting to allude a police officer, operating uninsured, operating without a headlight and driving on a revoked license.