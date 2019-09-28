Richmond-Burton jumps out quick to subdue Marengo

MARENGO – Richmond-Burton had a productive week of practice leading up to its biggest game of the season before its Friday date at Marengo was pushed back by thunderstorms.

Any concerns Rockets coach Mike Noll had about how his revved-up team would react to playing one day later were quickly erased Saturday afternoon at Rod Poppe Fields.

R-B’s Nick Legnaioli raced 52 yards with the opening kickoff, setting up the Rockets on Marengo’s 45-yard line. They scored eight plays later.

Then, after recovering a fumble on the Indians’ first play, R-B scored again with quarterback Jacob Huber hitting tight end Jacob Petersen for a 25-yard touchdown.

The Rockets, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, went on to play a near flawless first half, scoring five touchdowns, and defeated Marengo, 38-13, in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

“We were really ready to play yesterday,” Noll said. “We had a great week of practice. Then you have to wait and wait and wait, but our guys came out and really played well. Our offense was really in a good rhythm in the first half, and that helped the defense. They fed off each other.”

R-B (5-0, 2-0 KRC) racked up 232 total yards and grabbed four turnovers in the first half.

“That was all the coaches,” said Rockets fullback-linebacker Dalton Wood, who had two interceptions and a fumble return touchdown. “They prepared us so well. We pretty much knew exactly what they were going to do on offense before they did it. Offensively, we always had a short field, which is a huge advantage.”

Quarterback Jacob Huber completed 2 of 3 passes, both of which went for touchdowns. He threw an 11-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Logan Hutson in the second quarter.

“We came out punching, driving the ball down the field,” Huber said. “It was really nice to have that. It was a really good first half. We were moving the ball easily. Everything fell where it should have.

"We lost last year (14-13 to Marengo) and didn’t have a good game. It’s been our goal since the beginning of the season to beat Marengo. We know it’s going to be our biggest competition in the conference. It’s a really big win.”

Wood capped R-B’s first-half scoring when Marengo running back Finn Schirmer was slowed at the line of scrimmage in a crowd and Wood knocked the ball loose, scooped it up and ran 40 yards for a touchdown.

“A team like that, that’s built to grind, you can’t spot them points,” Indians coach Paul Forsythe said. “Not taking anything away from Richmond, but we had six turnovers. Some of those mishaps, against a good football team like them, those cut pretty deep. You blink and you’re down, 21-0. We didn’t come out and start playing until the end of the second quarter, and then we played a lot better.”

Marengo (3-2, 1-1) moved the ball in the second half, gaining 185 total yards. Schirmer scored his second touchdown in the third quarter and finished with 97 yards rushing on 25 carries. Wide receiver Cole Davis had seven catches for 127 yards.

“You have to give Marengo credit because they got back into the game late in the first half and really challenged us in the second half,” Noll said. “That’s good, because we needed that.”

The 25-point victory was R-B’s closest game of the season.

Legnaioli led the Rockets with 13 carries for 140 yards, while Wood rushed 27 times for 115.

“[Running Legnaioli more] was part of the plan,” Noll said. “(Running back) Tyler Anderson’s out for a few weeks (broken thumb). Nick’s going to get more touches. Our line play was good on both sides. It’s the kind of game that makes you better. I’m proud of our kids.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Dalton Wood

Richmond-Burton, sr., FB-LB

Wood rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions and a 40-yard fumble return on defense for a touchdown. He also blocked an extra point attempt.

QUICK STATS

Richmond-Burton 14 21 0 3 – 38

Marengo 0 6 7 0 – 13

First quarter

R-B – D. Wood 6 run (Legnaioli kick), 7:51.

R-B – Petersen 25 pass from Huber (Legnaioli kick), 7:35.

Second quarter

R-B – D. Wood 1 run (Legnaioli kick), 10:11.

R-B – Hutson 11 pass from Huber (Legnaioli kick), 8:17.

R-B – D. Wood 40 fumble return (Legnaioli kick), 7:42.

M – Schirmer 8 run (kick blocked), 4:20.

Third quarter

M – Schirmer 3 run (Shepard kick), 8:13.

Fourth quarter

RB – FG Legnaioli 22, 7:26.