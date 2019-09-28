Johnsburg erases 11-point deficit to beat Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – An 11-point deficit with only 12 minutes to play was all the fuel Johnsburg senior running back Jacob McKinney needed Saturday afternoon.

McKinney’s determined running helped spark the Skyhawks as they came back for a 31-28 Kishwaukee River Conference victory over Woodstock at Larry Dale Field.

"It was a good mix of two things," McKinney said after rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. "I'm not the type of guy to give up. Going down gives me more of a drive to play.

"I hate losing more than I love winning."

The Skyhawks (2-3, 1-1) rebounded from losses to Richmond-Burton and Marengo by a combined 80-0, a slow start and a rough third quarter in a solid first varsity start at quarterback for freshman Ian Boal.

"What I'm most proud about is we got down two scores and we responded," said Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak. "We didn't have any quit in us. We continued to battle and fight."

Johnsburg took an 11-7 lead at halftime on a 1-yard touchdown run by McKinney and 38-yard field goal by Jimmy Broderick. Woodstock (1-4, 0-2) came up empty on two first-half possessions inside the 10, but senior Michael Purkey (25 for 41, 309 yards) hit all eight of his passes for 70 yards to start the second half and set up his 15-yard touchdown run.

Purkey hit sophomore callup Javier Garay (6 catches, 125 yards) for 71 yards and a 21-11 lead. Boal (6 for 16, 125 yards) answered with a perfect sideline bomb to Carson Piggott for a 64-yard touchdown.

But the Blue Streaks answered with a 65-yard drive that Austin Gibson finished with a 5-yard run for a 28-17 lead with 5.6 seconds left in the third. They finished with 388 total yards of offense.

"A heartbreaker," said Woodstock coach Mike Brasile. "Sometimes we can't get out of our own way. Offensively we moved the ball up and down the field."

A 25-yard kickoff return by Max Kegel set up McKinney's 6-yard touchdown and Boal's conversion pass to David Claudio cut the deficit to 28-25 with 11 minutes left. A key third-and-1 stop by Jack Kelly halted a Woodstock drive at the Skyhawks' 33.

Claudio won a juggling jump ball for a 33-yard catch from Boal at the Woodstock 5. Three plays later Justin Peake plowed into the end zone from just outside of the goal line with 6:33 left.

"I have to give it to our offensive line," said McKinney, who felt he was 100 percent for the first time in a few weeks after playing on two sprained ankles. "They did a heck of a job today. They didn't let up a single sack and gave our quarterback time and gave me plenty of room to run."

Woodstock had one last drive from its 22 with 1:23 left to the Johnsburg 26 on a 39-yard pass from Purkey to Nathan Archambeau. Peake thwarted a fourth-and-10 screen pass to Gaven Conatser and a desperation lateral attempt was recovered by Robert Arnold with 31 seconds left.

"We wanted to bring a little pressure and make sure Justin took away that screen," Lesniak said. "He was in perfect position and made a nice play to end the game."

STAR OF THE GAME

Jacob McKinney, Johnsburg, RB, Sr.

McKinney rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He had a 79-yard run in the second quarter and sparked Johnsburg's fourth-quarter comeback with a 6-yard touchdown. McKinney also played defense for the first time this season in some key second-half situations.

QUICK STATS

Johnsburg 0 11 6 14 - 31

Woodstock 0 7 21 0 - 28

Second quarter

W - Purkey 1 run (Gjoni kick), 9:50

J - McKinney 1 run (Kegel run), 7:23

J - Broderick 38 FG, 3:08

Third quarter

W - Purkey 15 run (Gjoni kick), 7:38

W - Garay 71 pass from Purkey (Gjoni kick), 4:08

J - Piggott 64 pass from I.Boal (kick failed), 3:29

W - Gibson 5 run (Gjoni kick), 0:05.6

Fourth quarter

J - McKinney 6 run (Claudio pass from I.Boal), 11:00

J - Peake 1 run (kick failed), 6:33