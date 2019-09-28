March 09, 2023
Crystal Lake South football

Huntley finishes Crystal Lake South for third straight victory

By Shaw Local News Network
Huntley Red Raiders logo

Huntley added one more touchdown against Crystal Lake South on Saturday morning to finish with a 35-7 victory in their Fox Valley Conference football game that was suspended on Friday night for thunderstorms.

The Red Raiders (4-1, 4-1 FVC) won their third consecutive game as running back Ryder Havens (20 carries, 138 yards) and quarterback Bruno Bosman (20 carries, 110 yards) each ran for a pair of touchdowns.

The game was resumed Saturday at Red Raider Stadium with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter. Huntley led, 28-7, when the game was stopped.

Tight end Patsy Ricciardi completed a halfback option pass to Alex Denniston for 52 yards in the Friday portion of the game, then ran it in from the 1 on the next play.

After the weekend’s games, the Raiders are tied with Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge atop the FVC standings. Huntley defeated those two teams in Weeks 3 and 4.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois