Huntley finishes Crystal Lake South for third straight victory

Huntley added one more touchdown against Crystal Lake South on Saturday morning to finish with a 35-7 victory in their Fox Valley Conference football game that was suspended on Friday night for thunderstorms.

The Red Raiders (4-1, 4-1 FVC) won their third consecutive game as running back Ryder Havens (20 carries, 138 yards) and quarterback Bruno Bosman (20 carries, 110 yards) each ran for a pair of touchdowns.

The game was resumed Saturday at Red Raider Stadium with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter. Huntley led, 28-7, when the game was stopped.

Tight end Patsy Ricciardi completed a halfback option pass to Alex Denniston for 52 yards in the Friday portion of the game, then ran it in from the 1 on the next play.

After the weekend’s games, the Raiders are tied with Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge atop the FVC standings. Huntley defeated those two teams in Weeks 3 and 4.