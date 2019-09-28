Harvard upsets Woodstock North on Rodriguez’s career-best day

WOODSTOCK — The raucous postgame noise inside Harvard’s locker room could be heard clear as day in an adjacent parking lot, despite the large metal entrance door being closed while players celebrated.

That was the scene following the Hornets’ gritty 14-7 Kishwaukee River Conference road win against Woodstock North on Saturday.

"I think we made a statement today," Hornets senior running back Antonio Rodriguez said. "I think we still have the potential to do something big this year."

Rodriguez made a statement of his own by carrying the ball 31 times for a career-high 160 yards. That included his game-winning 3-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1.

GOING FOR IT

With such slippery field conditions due to the large amount of rainfall the night before, Hornets coach Sean Saylor had a tough decision to make prior to Rodriguez giving his team the lead for good.

"As we got deeper into their territory on that game-winning drive, I originally told myself we'd kick the field goal if we got close enough and were in that position," Saylor said. "But when that fourth-and-1 scenario came up, I changed my mind because I felt like our offensive line was controlling the line of scrimmage."

It wound up being the right call. Even though the Hornets made the ensuing extra point, kicker Ivan Guzman slipped and fell hard on the muddy grass in the process.

PULLING AHEAD

The Hornets struck first thanks in-part to a key turnover, and never trailed.

About four minutes into the second quarter, Harvard linebacker Trey Amaya recovered a Colin Zinn fumble at the Thunder 17-yard line.

Four plays later, Hornets quarterback Damon Mueller (20 carries, 51 yards) found the end zone on a QB keeper when he inched across the goal line on third-and-goal from the 1 with 6:32 left in the opening half.

GETTING EVEN

The Thunder's lone tally came late in the third quarter, when Mason Mathews blocked a Harvard punt near the Hornets' 32-yard line. That's where Dane Williams scooped up the loose ball, then raced to the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

Unfortunately for the Thunder (3-2, 1-1 KRC), that was their biggest play all day. North only managed 75 yards of total offense, and just one carry for double-digit yardage, thanks to a stellar effort defensively by the Hornets (2-3, 1-1).

"Harvard is a big, tough, fast and physical team," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. "Everything we did, we came up empty. They neutralized our speed, and were stacking guys near the line challenging us to beat them."

The Hornets, fresh off a Week 4 blowout loss against Richmond-Burton, got all 214 of their yards on run plays.

"That loss last week toughened us up and helped prepare us for today," said Mueller, who started at QB in place of the injured Jacob Stanley. "The fact we bounced back the way we did after getting beat so bad says a lot about the heart of our team.

"Woodstock North is really good. We know we just opened some eyes in our conference."

STAR OF THE GAME

Antonio Rodriguez , Harvard, sr., RB

Rodriguez was a workhorse for the Hornets, carrying the ball 31 times for 160 yards. He accounted for more than twice the offense of Woodstock North's entire team (75 total yards).

QUICK STATS

Harvard 0 7 0 7 --- 14

Woodstock North 0 0 7 0 --- 7

Second quarter

H-Mueller 1 run (Guzman kick), 6:32

Third quarter

WN-Williams 32 blocked punt return (Nolan kick), 3:21

Fourth quarter

H-Rodriguez 3 run (Guzman kick), 11:08