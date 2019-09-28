Crystal Lake Central tops Hampshire behind Ellinger’s 5 scores

HAMPSHIRE – Since Crystal Lake Central’s game was postponed due to dangerous weather Friday night, Aidan Ellinger decided to bring a little thunder and lightning of his own to Hampshire’s stadium Saturday morning.

The senior quarterback had a hand in all five of his team’s touchdowns – four via passing, one on the ground – as the Tigers slogged their way to a 33-7 victory over the Whips under wet, muddy conditions in a game played in a constant drizzle.

The victory improved the playoff hopes for Central (3-2, 3-2 Fox Valley Conference) while Hampshire (0-5, 0-5) had flashes of brilliance but also hurt itself with more than 100 yard in penalties.

GAME OF STREAKS

Ellinger’s passing day went through four distinctive streaks. He was 1 for his first 5, then connected on four consecutive passes (including two touchdowns), then went 1 for 6, and finished by completing his final three attempts. His final totals were 9 of 17 for 184 yards and four TDs. He also rushed 16 times for 134 yards as the Tigers rolled up 410 total yards. Jake Coss contributed 83 hard-earned yards on 17 rushes.

“The conditions were what they were, it was our first time playing in the rain, but no excuses. I have to adapt to the weather because (Hampshire) played in the same conditions,” Ellinger said. “The timing was off a bit on a few plays, but we also hit some big ones over the middle. It feels good to get this win and keep ourselves going.”

Central took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards in seven plays with Ellinger hitting Jake White with a 31-yard scoring pass. That duo hooked up again early in the second quarter, this time from 25 yards. Ellinger lobbed his third scoring strike of the game – a 6-yarder to Connor Bartesch – just before half to give Central a 20-0 lead at the break.

“We started off great and had a good first half, but then went kind of flat after halftime,” Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. “The conditions and the footing certainly didn’t help either team. (Ellinger) just missed a couple of guys by a little bit.”

CLAWING BACK IN IT

The Whip-Purs took the second-half kickoff 69 yards on 11 plays when quarterback Jackson Milison (13 for 23, 132 yards) hit Daniel Chojnowski with a perfect 26-yard pass, cutting the deficit to 20-7.

The Whips forced a three-and-out on Central’s next possession and threw a scare in the Tigers when Shandon Suma’s 55-yard punt return for a touchdown was negated by a block-in-the-back penalty, one of nine penalties for 105 yards on the day.

“That was a big, big call, but we can’t use that as an excuse. We simply need to execute on the field,” Hampshire coach Jake Brosman said. “I’m sure when we look at the film we’ll see quite a few things we need to fix. It felt like we weren’t focused enough to trust ourselves enough to get back into the game.”

After the scare, Central closed the scoring when Ellinger found Jakhari Anderson over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter before capping his stellar day with a 9-yard TD dash with 4:40 to play.

Hampshire finished with 202 total yards, but managed just 70 on the ground on 28 carries, a 2.5-yard per carry average. Milison led the Whips with 40 yards on 13 carries, but was sacked three times for minus-24 yards.

STAR OF THE GAME

Aidan Ellinger

Crystal Lake Central, sr., QB

Ellinger completed 9-of-17 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 16 times for 134 yards and one touchdown.

QUICK STATS

CL Central 6 14 0 13 – 33

Hampshire 0 0 7 0 - 7

First quarter

CLC – White 31 pass from Ellinger (kick failed), 9:57

Second quarter

CLC – White 25 pass from Ellinger (Ellinger run), 10:20

CLC – Bartesch 6 pass from Ellnger (run failed), 4:33

Third quarter

H – Chojnowski 26 pass from Milison (Fleury kick), 6:20

Fourth quarter

CLC – Anderson 21 pass from Ellinger (pass failed), 9:59

CLC – Ellinger 9 run (Backe kick), 4:40