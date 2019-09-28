Cary-Grove rolls past Dundee-Crown in Sheehan’s 1st start

CARPENTERSVILLE – Throughout any football season, there is the week-to-week grind in which teams adjust and plan for each opponent.

There is also the big picture.

After losing their first game of the season last week, Cary-Grove made sure Saturday that one week won’t define its season.

“Our goal this year is beyond what happened in week four. We had a great week of practice and moving forward,” said Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg.

And move forward the Trojans did, defeating Dundee-Crown, 40-0, in Fox Valley Conference play.

OFFENSE IN MOTION

Sophomore Jameson Sheehan made his first start of the season at quarterback, replacing injured senior Luke Eleftheriou, and he looked comfortable orchestrating the offense. Sheehan capped off the Trojans’ opening drive with a 2-yard run, providing the lone score of the first quarter.

“It felt good to get out here and execute," Sheehan said. "The line did a great job the whole game and the receivers got open and made plays."

In the second quarter, the Trojans mixed the pass and run for three more trips to the end zone. Fullback Blake Skol put the finishing touches on a three-play, 73-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. On the next possession, the Trojans covered 53 yards on three plays ending with Sheehan connecting with Ethan Carlson for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Skol punched in a 2-yard touchdown late in the quarter that put the Trojans up 26-0 at the half. A big part of the success started up front with the offensive line opening holes and providing protection.

“Our goal this week was to execute up front as whole, we communicate well and that is a big part of what do to make things work,” said offensive lineman Ethan Gamez.

“It is a great feeling when we work hard and do our job, and it is a payoff for all of the work we put in,” added fellow lineman Evan Hissong.

Sheehan hit Zack LeBrec with a 27-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Sheehan had 72 yards rushing and was 7-of-10 passing for 137 yards. Skol had 85 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns.

DEFENSE SETS THE TONE

C-G's defense bottled up D-C's offense, establishing a strong presence at the line of scrimmage early. The Trojans forced a fumble, three punts and stopped the Chargers on two fourth-down attempts in the first half. It was more of the same in the second half as they recovered a fumble, forced a punt and stopped the Chargers on fourth down.

“It’s a goal for us every week to get a shutout, we work as a team and we work together,” said senior defensive lineman Mitchel Dec.

Shanquan Watson led the Chargers (0-5, 0-5) with 56 yards on 17 carries, and quarterback Evan Echlin was 8-of-16 passing for 51 yards.

“We had a better effort this week, we played a lot of young guys that we getting their first experience, so we’ll build on that,” said Dundee-Crown coach Mike Steinhaus.

STAR OF THE GAME

Jameson Sheehan, Cary-Grove, so., QB

Making his first start of the season, Sheehan was 7-of-10 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown.

QUICK STATS

Cary-Grove 7 19 14 0 - 40

Dundee-Crown 0 0 0 0 - 0

First quarter

CG- Sheehan 2 run (Splitt kick), 9:01

Second quarter

CG- Skol 3 run (Splitt kick), 10:01

CG- Carlson 29 pass from Sheehan (PAT no good), 8:00

CG- Skol 2 run (run failed), :15

Third quarter

CG- LaBrec 27 pass from Sheehan (Splitt kick), 9:48

CG- Skol 2 run (Splitt kick), :35