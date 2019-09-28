Burlington Central upsets Jacobs with late score

BURLINGTON – After Jacobs was stopped on third-and-goal from the Burlington Central 1-yard line with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jacobs sophomore Nasir Canty crashed into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

The Golden Eagles' defense, however, could not get the final stop it needed.

Burlington responded with a drive that covered 71 yards in just over six minutes, with running back Gavin Sarvis stretching for the end zone to finish off a 9-yard run and cutting the Eagles' lead to one with 1:09 remaining.

Sarvis ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Rockets the lead for good, and Jacobs fell short, 31-30, in the teams' Fox Valley Conference game Saturday.

Sarvis, who rushed for a game-high 140 yards on 24 carries, and the Rockets (2-3, 2-3) celebrated near midfield on what coach Brian Melvin called "a statement win" for the program.

The Rockets became a member of the 10-team FVC this year. They earned their first FVC win against Dundee-Crown in Week 1, but had lost its last three games to Crystal Lake South, McHenry and Crystal Lake Central.

Jacobs, meanwhile, has lost two of three since upsetting Huntley in Week 3.

"It feels great," Sarvis said. "We were really fighting hard. We knew we had to get physical, and we had to dig through, put nothing behind us and just go for it. I had no doubt. I thought my line was going to block for me, I was going to go through untouched, and that's exactly what happened."

Jacobs' defense forced two fumbles during the Rockets' game-winning drive, but could not recover either. The Eagles (3-2, 3-2) could not get anything going on their final offensive drive, with quarterback Cole Bhardwaj just missing receiver Travis Tanner down field on fourth down.

The ball sailed just high and hit off Tanner's fingertips on the would-be first down.

"A field goal would have got it done," Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. "I'm just a little upset about with some of our tackling tonight. It's a tough one to lose."

Rockets quarterbacks' Mark Ganziano and Jake Lenschow both had big games. The two found each other for quick scores in the second quarter, while Lenschow tacked on 56 yards rushing.

Ganziano finished 4-of-8 passing for 95 yards. His 62-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Lenschow cut Jacobs' lead to 22-20 with 5:43 left in the second quarter. That score remained until Burlington's Andrew Solomon hit a 27-yard field goal eight seconds into the fourth.

"This is the signature win you talk about," Melvin said. "We can compete all we want, but you need that signature win."

Jacobs piled up 291 yards on the ground. Canty, a sophomore, had 118 and three scores. Senior Jacob Mobeck led the Eagles with 174 total yards and a score. Bhardwaj was 9-of-16 passing with 139 yards, and Riley Anderson had 52 yards receiving and an interception.

STAR OF THE GAME

Gavin Sarvis, Burlington Central, so., RB

Sarvis ran for a game-high 140 yards and two scores. He scored his second touchdown with 1:09 remaining in the fourth and then added the go-ahead 2-point conversion to seal the win.

Burlington Central 31, Jacobs 30

Jacobs 7 15 0 8 – 30

Burlington Central 7 13 0 11 – 31

First quarter

J–Canty 17 run (Krahl kick), 5:59

BC–Sarvis 17 run (Solomon kick), 3:29

Second quarter

J–Mobeck 7 run (Mobeck run), 11:28

BC–Ganziano 23 pass from Lenschow (Solomon kick), 7:43

J–Canty 14 run (Krahl kick), 6:52

BC–Lenschow 62 pass from Ganziano (run failed), 5:43

Fourth quarter

BC–Solomon 27 field goal, 11:52

J–Canty 1 run (Mobeck run), 7:10

BC–Sarvis 9 run (Sarvis run), 1:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Jacobs: Canty 18-118, Mobeck 21-122, Fridae 7-41, Bhardwaj 1-10. Total: 47-291. Burlington Central: Sarvis 24-140, Lenschow 15-56, Ganziano 7-35. Total: 46-231.

PASSING– Bhardwaj: 9-16-0-139. Burlington Central: Ganziano 4-8-1-95. Lenschow 1-1-0-23.

RECEIVING–Stec 3-35, Anderson 2-56, Mobeck 4-52. Burlington Central: Lenschow 1-62, Westergaard 1-18, Thompson 1-13, Ganziano 1-23, Majewski 1-2.

TOTAL YARDS: Jacobs 430, Burlington Central 349.