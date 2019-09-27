Ricciardi shows off arm; Huntley leads Crystal Lake South in 3rd quarter

HUNTLEY – Needing to march down the field quickly before halftime, Huntley whipped out some trickery.

Running back Patsy Ricciardi caught a pitch and reared back to throw. Ricciardi, a former quarterback at Marian Central, found Alex Denniston for a 52-yard gain. Two plays later, Ricciardi punched in a 1-yard touchdown run.

"I caught the flip and I knew he was going to be open across the field," Ricciardi said. "Just let it hang, let him get it, try and make a play.”

The score put Huntley up by three touchdowns Friday against Fox Valley Conference foe Crystal Lake South. The lead remains three touchdowns. The game was suspended until 9:30 a.m. Saturday with Huntley leading, 28-7, and 1:41 remaining in the third quarter.

Through almost three quarters, Huntley quarterback Bruno Bosman had run for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Running back Ryder Havens scored one touchdown and piled up 93 yards on 14 carries.

South (2-2, 2-2 FVC) scored on the final play before the weather delay. Quarterback Justin Kowalak found Brock Jewson for a 63-yard touchdown pass.

Kowalak was 12-of-21 passing for 126 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, when the game was suspended.

Huntley (3-1, 3-1) lost starting center David Gehl to a left knee injury. Red Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said an X-ray had confirmed a fractured kneecap and that Gehl was awaiting further scans Friday.

In Gehl’s absence, Huntley fumbled the ball twice in the red zone on bad snaps.

South lost Ian Gorken to a right ankle injury in the second quarter. Gorken (six carries, 11 yards) stood with crutches on the sideline. He is South’s leading receiver and second-leading rusher.

For Ricciardi, the 52-yard completion marked his first pass attempt of the season. He played quarterback at Marian last year but grew up in Huntley and transferred for his senior season.

Ricciardi battled Bosman for the quarterback spot this summer but ultimately wound up in his current role doing a bit of everything.

“He’s fast enough to play slot, he can get us downhill at running back, and he can beat people up at the fullback,” Zimolzak said. “We like what he offers.”

He carried the ball 10 times for 55 yards through the first four games and added an additional 28 yards and a touchdown on five carries Friday. Plus he has caught three passes for 34 yards and one score.

“They needed me in a couple other spots, which I wasn’t open to at first, but I’ve come to find my role on the team and just do whatever I can,” Ricciardi said. “Helping Bruno. It’s his first year [on varsity]; I’ve been in his shoes before. I’m just trying to help him grow so he thrives.”

Bosman, a junior, leads Huntley in rushing yards. Ricciardi said his youth team ran a wildcat-like offense. He played quarterback but ran the ball often, too. As a freshman and sophomore at Marian, he played slot receiver.

“We expect out of all our players to play unselfishly, but he models that for us and was chosen as a team captain because of it in only the one year that we have him,” Zimolzak said. “We’re excited to have him and to put him at a bunch of different spots.”

Every once in a while, that means showing off his arm, too.