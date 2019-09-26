Marengo, Richmond-Burton using Friday’s matchup as measuring stick

Richmond-Burton and Marengo clearly need each other.

Through four games, all they have played in are blowouts.

Richmond-Burton (4-0, 1-0 Kishwaukee River Conference) has outscored its opponents 189-12 and recorded three consecutive shutouts.

Marengo (3-1, 1-0) opened the season with a 49-7 loss at Sterling, the third-ranked team in The Associated Press Class 5A poll, and since has steamrolled three foes by combined scores of 139-14.

That string of lopsided games should end when the KRC favorites meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Marengo's Rod Poppe Fields. Marengo won last year's matchup, 14-13, and went on to win the KRC championship.

“That’s how you measure, and we’re going to find out where we are,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. “We’re going to learn a lot in a game like this, about what we’re good at, what we need improvement on. I’m excited to find out how our kids respond and accept the challenge here.”

R-B is No. 4 in Class 4A; Marengo started the season ranked but was dropped after its loss to Sterling. Woodstock North (3-1) is the only other KRC team with a winning record, so this game again could decide the KRC champion.

“We’ve kind of been building toward the middle of the season,” Rockets coach Mike Noll said. “We know Marengo’s very good, very similar to us in that last year they had a lot of success. They were a quarterfinal team, and they have a lot of returning starters, a lot of experience. It’s the time of year where you want to play somebody really good, and we’re excited about it.”

The game will feature two of the area’s top all-around players in Marengo running back-linebacker Finn Schirmer and R-B fullback-linebacker Dalton Wood. Schirmer (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is blazing fast and has rushed for 532 yards. Wood (5-11, 185) leads the area with 596 yards rushing.

Forsythe said the beauty of Schirmer is that his best player is the team’s hardest worker.

“Sometimes, high school kids tend to not believe they need to get better at times,” Forsythe said. “He really embraces the idea of getting better every day and every week. He’s a leader for us. He’s the emotional, get-us-going type of guy. Our kids really feed off of that.”

Schirmer won three Class 2A state track and field titles in sprint races last spring. He likely will be the best back the Rockets see until later in the playoffs.

“He’s really fast. He’s a tough runner,” R-B linebacker Nick Legnaioli said. “We just have to play fast and rally and get hats to the ball. Just rally to him. It’s great to go against a great opponent. They do a great job.”

Marengo's defense will be facing its toughest test for the rest of the regular season. The Rockets are averaging 47.3 points a game.

“Where do you start?” Forsythe said. “They’re really tough to stop. They do a lot of things in the run game really well. They do everything really well. Their line gets off the ball really well and moves people. It’s going to be a challenge for our kids to try and slow them down.”

Marengo’s defense also will be the best R-B has seen to this point.

“Defense has been a key factor for us, especially the defensive line,” said Marengo’s Jagger Ferden, who plays offensive tackle and defensive end. “We just have to keep giving it to whoever we’re facing each week. This is a big opportunity for us and Richmond. Richmond hasn’t put up less than 40 points on anyone. We’re looking for a challenge, and Richmond will give it to us.”