DeKalb County area police reports for Sept. 28, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb County

• Karla R. Zimmer, 31, of the 600 block of Carlisle Court, Sugar Grove, was charged Saturday, Sept. 14, with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and disobeying a stop sign.

• Branden R. Beasley, 24, of the 1000 block of North Second Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Sept. 15, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Patrick R. Palmer, 23, of the 4900 block of Willow Road, Zionsville, Indiana, was charged Saturday, Sept. 14, with driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

• Sharon Foudray, 62, of the 5600 block of West 35th Street, Cicero, was charged Friday, Sept. 13, with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of the crime, disobeying a traffic control device, driving without valid registration and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

DeKalb city

• Kewon T. Brown, 25, of the 2400 block of South 22nd Avenue, Broadview, was charged Sunday, Sept. 15, with criminal trespass to land.

• Corey D. Campbell, 31, of the 300 block of Sioux Street, Park Forest, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 15, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Michael Jones Gatlin, 37, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Sept. 15, with domestic battery.

• Edward P. Hoover, 38, of the 1300 block of Adams Way, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 14, with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm with an invalid FOID card and illegal possession of ammunition.

• Davisha L. Johnson, 34, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 15, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Darryl A. Meneweather, 27, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 14, with driving without a license, and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Madison H. Ricke, 20, of the 1000 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 14, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Shanae S. Scott, 26, of the 700 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Sept. 15, with aggravated assault.

• Anthony S. Wilson, 34, of the 1000 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 14, with criminal trespass to land.

• Pierre A. Campbell 31, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 17, with criminal trespass to land.

• Demarlon M. Howard, 31, of the 4400 block of West Maypole, Chicago, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Darlene Nava, 44, of the first block of North 141 Dunham Road, Wayne, was charged Monday, Sept. 16, with possession of a controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Stephanie R. Pence, 33, of the 1000 block of Aspen Court, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 17, with domestic battery.

• Colin L. West-Hooper, 27, of the 1100 block of Varsity Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 17, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Andrew J. Christensen, 18, of the 800 block of North 11th Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with retail theft.

• Victor T. Cooper. 28, of the 800 block of Market Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with domestic battery,

• Terrell L. Delaney, 26, of the 7300 block of South Evans Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with criminal trespass to land.

• Tremaine M. Eaton, 24, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with criminal trespass to a building and retail theft.

• Michael C. Johnson, 49,of the 2300 block of West Eves Circle, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Sept. 20, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Curtis D. Jordan, 35, of the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with criminal trespass to land.

• Amber D. Kelly, 33, of the 800 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with battery.

• Eduardo Juan Perez, 27, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with domestic battery.

• Alvaro Tejeda-Anaya, 31, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Sycamore, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with domestic battery.

• Marilyn A. Thompson, 39, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with Battery.

• Litrisha A. Tinsley, 34, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 19, with domestic battery.

• William C. Whitford, 26, of the first block of Cliff Court, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 20, with aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene and operating on a suspended license.

Sycamore

• Christopher G. Collins, 39, of Big Rock, was charged Thursday, Sept. 5, with domestic battery.

• Adiel Puentes-Cabakkeri, 42, of Sycamore, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 4, with domestic battery and aggravated assault.

• Stephanie L. Clucas, 31, of Sycamore, was charged Saturday, Aug. 31, with domestic battery.

• Alec J. Rolczynski, 24, of Hinckley, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 11, with driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and improper turning.

• Andrea R. Johnson, 50, of Oregon, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 28, on a Sycamore warrant for failure to appear in court relating to deceptive practice.

Northern Illinois University

• Patrick Owens, 28, of the 100 block of John Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Sept. 7, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%, attempting to allude a police officer, operating uninsured, operating without a headlight and driving on a revoked license.