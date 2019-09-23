Steve Soucie: We’ll learn about Oswego, Oswego East, Minooka and Plainfield North this week

The list of undefeated teams in Illinois was trimmed to 76 last weekend.

It's an astonishingly low number of teams for this stage of the season. For frame of reference, 34 teams emerged from the regular season undefeated last year.

At least 10 more teams will fall from those ranks this weekend, when there are 10 4-0 vs. 4-0 showdowns:

• Marmion vs. Chicago Mount Carmel

• Benton vs. West Frankfort

• St. Teresa vs. Moweaqua Central A&M

• Lincoln-Way East vs. Homewood-Flossmoor

• Kewanee-Wethersfield vs. Princeville

• Glenbard East vs. South Elgin

• Minooka vs. Oswego East

• Morrison vs. Sterling Newman Central Catholic

• Oswego vs. Plainfield North

• Boylan vs. Hononegah

Although all 10 of these games are intriguing and will play a big role in likely how the playoff fields are shaped in five weeks, the focus here will be on three of those games.

The SouthWest Suburban Conference features a number of strong teams, but the Homewood-Flossmoor and Lincoln-Way East matchup appears to again be the game that will determine conference supremacy.

Lincoln-Way East dominated last year's matchup and would like to emerge from this one with yet another victory, but Homewood-Flossmoor has sort of been flying under the radar, or at least as much as you can considering the program's level of recent success.

Whoever wins this game is likely on the fast track to a potential No. 1 seed in the Class 8A playoffs should they get through the rest of the season unscathed.

The other two games that the focus will be on will come from the Southwest Prairie West Division, where the league has an incredible five undefeated teams heading into Week 5. Four of those five will meet Friday night, which finally will give some clarity as to which teams might emerge from the fray.

The West went 16-2 against East Division squads in the first four weeks of the season, and the five undefeated teams outscored the opposition, 783-115, in their crossover games.

That dominance was widespread across all of the teams in the division, which makes it hard to indicate which of those teams might rise to the top. These games might help provide some much-needed clarity to the conference race, which still has the mathematical possibility of advancing all six teams to the postseason.

This week's undefeated matchups provide plenty of punch in the league. Minooka, which seems to score points almost at will, will challenge an Oswego East squad that has a defensive unit that has had only two touchdowns scored upon it this season.

Oswego is the undisputed king of the Southwest Prairie, having won multiple conference titles in succession. But the first challenge of many to its throne will come courtesy of Plainfield North, which reached 4-0 for the first time in program history with last week's win and has been displaying powerful offensive prowess each and every week.

The focus on the undefeated teams is one that will have a significant impact when the field is ultimately announced. Teams that may have had an early-season loss to a quality foe but have righted the ship likely won't see a dramatic turn in their postseason seeding fortunes in a scenario with fewer undefeated teams because of that loss.

There is one developing scenario that probably won't apply, though. Smaller classifications (Class 1A and 2A) have a large percentage of teams that look like they could continue to run the table, with possibly as many as nine or 10 undefeated teams ultimately landing in one or both of those two classes.

Ultimately, in most classes it means good things for teams with one or two losses that played strong schedules. They are likely to find themselves on high seed lines as a reward for putting themselves to the test, even in losses. There are a few classes that have a chance of ending up with few or possibly no undefeated teams.

And if that materializes, we'll see what sort of has been brewing all season long: a wide-open postseason with a dizzying array of possibilities.

Teams still in the running for playoff berths: 512

Teams with undefeated records: 76

Teams without a victory: 77

Teams above the .500 mark: 201

Teams at the .500 mark: 121

Number of games featuring two undefeated teams in Week 5: 10