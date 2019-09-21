Richmond-Burton blanks Harvard for third consecutive shutout

Richmond-Burton stretched its shutout string to 12 consecutive quarters in a 44-0 victory over Harvard Friday night in their Kishwaukee River Conference game at Harvard’s Dan Horne Field.

R-B (4-0, 1-0 KRC) allowed 12 points in its opener against Wauconda and is unscored upon since. The Rockets are No. 4 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll.

Dalton Wood ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyler Anderson had 98 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Jacob Huber was 6-of-13 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown to Jacob Petersen.

Petersen capped R-B’s scoring in the fourth quarter when he forced and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.