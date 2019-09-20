Three 1st-half interceptions boost McHenry over Jacobs

ALGONQUIN – Standing on the field after the final horn sounded with sweat dripping, uniform dirtied, McHenry linebacker Dominic Lorenzo summed up Friday’s game.

“It’s a statement for us,” Lorenzo said.

McHenry intercepted Jacobs quarterback Cole Bhardwaj three times in the first half, built an early lead, and held on for a Fox Valley Conference win, 20-10, against the Golden Eagles.

Now McHenry (3-1, 3-1), a team that was 0-4 at this point last year, finds itself in a five-way tie atop the FVC standings.

“It’s really cool to see the kids buy in and believing in what we’re doing, and believing in themselves,” McHenry coach Jon Niemic said. “Look where we came from since last year. We were 0-4 last year and doubting ourselves. Now we’re sitting 3-1.”

Jacobs (3-1, 3-1) remains tied atop the FVC, too, but was handed its first loss, spoiling homecoming.

“Up front, [we] didn’t come to play,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “We have people worried about other things during homecoming instead of the game. Hat’s off to [McHenry], they’re kids came fired up to play. We came out ready to do nothing. It was a huge disappointment and it starts with me.”

Pretty much nothing went Jacobs’ way. In addition to the three interceptions, Jacobs turned the ball over on downs five times and muffed a punt.

Lorenzo picked off a Bhardwaj pass in the second quarter and ran it back 15 yards to the end zone for a pick-six touchdown. The score broke what had been a tie game, 3-3.

“I was like, 'That’s another touchdown!' ” Lorenzo said. “That’s awesome. We’re up, 10-3, the momentum is building up for us. We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a hard one.”

On Bhardwaj’s first pass attempt after the pick-six, McHenry’s Kyle Kaempf pulled in his second of two interceptions, which eventually led to Mason Gureczny’s 3-yard touchdown run. McHenry carried a 17-3 lead into halftime.

“We want them to throw it,” Kaempf said. “That’s us. We’re going to be there.”

Jacobs scored its only touchdown on a hook-and-ladder trick play in the third quarter. Bhardwaj passed to Max Stec, who pitched to Nasir Canty. Canty ran the ball 20 yards for the score, making it 17-10.

McHenry held on through a bruising fourth quarter, the Warriors defense coming up with three consecutive turnovers on downs at the end of the game. Warriors kicker Gracie Gasmann added her second of two field goals (from 38 and 32 yards, respectively) to put McHenry up by 10 with 2:07 to play.

“She’s got ice in her veins,” Niemic said.

McHenry has won three straight games after a Week 1 loss to Huntley, 56-0.

“When you lose 56-0, the way they did Week 1, and now come and rattle off three wins, it puts us in the conversation,” Niemic said.

Neither offense played particularly well. McHenry out-gained Jacobs, 190 yards to 188. Gureczny led McHenry with 56 yards and a score on 11 carries. Starting running back Brody Hallin left the game in the first quarter with an injury.

Jacobs’ Canty rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries and hauled in the 20-yard score on the lateral.

STAR OF THE GAME

Dominic Lorenzo

McHenry, jr., LB

Lorenzo ran back a 15-yard interception return for the Warriors in the second quarter. The score put McHenry up, 10-3, and Jacobs never again pulled even. It was one of three first-half interceptions for the McHenry defense.

QUICK STATS

McHenry 20, Jacobs 10

McH 3 14 0 3 – 20

Jac 3 0 7 0 – 10

First quarter

McH – FG 38 Gasmann, 3:56.

Jac – FG 23 Krahl, 1:01

Second quarter

McH – Lorenzo 15 interception return (Gasmann kick), 7:32.

McH – Gureczny 3 run (Gasmann kick), 5:30.

Third quarter

Jac – Canty 20 off lateral from Stec after pass from Bhardwaj (Krahl kick), 5:42.

Fourth quarter

McH – FG 32 Gasmann, 2:07.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – McHenry: Zieba 12-1, Hallin 3-10, Mischke 11-25, Gureczny 11-56. Jacobs: Bhardwaj 3-(minus 27), Canty 13-47, Mobeck 9-39, Fridae 4-22.

PASSING – McHenry: Zieba 6-10-1-101. Jacobs: Bhardwaj 9-22-3-107. Canty 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING – McHenry: Hallin 1-9, Angeles 1-11, Gallimore 4-81. Jacobs: Stec 7-77, Mobeck 1-6, Canty 0-20, Tanner 1-11.

TOTAL YARDS: McHenry 190, Jacobs 188.