Schirmer scores twice, Marengo shuts out Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg kept Marengo’s Finn Schirmer in check for the first 12 minutes, holding the Indians senior to nine yards on five carries.

It didn't take much longer for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back to showcase his game-changing abilities.

Schirmer, who went into Friday with an area-leading 11 rushing touchdowns, cut to the outside on the first play of the second quarter, outrunning a slew of Skyhawks' defenders on the sideline before being met near the 5-yard line, twisting and diving for the end zone on a 64-yard marathon-like run.

On the Skyhawks' ensuing possession, Schirmer intercepted quarterback Max Kegel and ran it the other way for 35 yards for a score to build a 21-point for Marengo en route to a 33-0 victory in the Kishwaukee River Conference opener for both teams.

"I just saw him kind of take over," Indians coach Paul Forsythe said of the touchdown run. "The play we called, we just thought we'd get him open to the boundary a little bit. He cut it back, like we thought he would do. Our wing (Niko San Miguel) did a nice job of blocking the perimeter. He's tough to bring down after that."

The Skyhawks had many opportunities to bring Schirmer down, but were unable to wrap him up.

"I don't know how many tackles he broke," Skyhawks coach Sam Lesniak said. "You've got to run through the tackle, bring your legs, and you've got to gang tackle him. He gets in open space, nobody is catching him."

Outside of the 64-yard touchdown run, Johnsburg (1-3, 0-1) held Schirmer to under three yards a carry on his other 16 rushes. Schirmer finished with 110 yards on 17 carries. He also recorded two sacks on defense.

"It was a good run, but, a lot of that, that's the (offensive) line," said Schirmer, who has 532 yards through four weeks. "That's not on me. I'm able to make some cuts, break some tackles, but it starts up front."

Marengo (3-1, 1-0) held the Skyhawks to only 81 yards of total offense. Cole Davis added two interceptions, and Sean Trainor and Michael Jennett each had a sack.

"It was just a lot of good teamwork," Trainor said. "We read our keys right, we watched a lot of film this week to help us and we got it done on the field. We all came with the same mentality that we have to be our best selves, and we sure did."

Marengo quarterback Mitch Kunde had 52 yards rushing and scored on a 1-yard keeper. Davis scored Marengo's first touchdown on a 5-yard run. Marengo had 265 total yards, with 244 coming on the ground.

Kegel led Johnsburg with 47 yards rushing. David Claudio added three catches for 35 yards.

STAR OF THE GAME

Finn Schirmer, Marengo, sr., RB/LB

Schirmer had a 64-yard touchdown run, 35-yard interception return for a touchdown and two sacks.

Marengo 33, Johnsburg 0

Marengo 7 14 9 3 – 33

Johnsburg 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

M–Davis 5 run (Shepard kick), 7:21

Second quarter

M–Schirmer 64 run (Shepard kick), 11:44

M–Schirmer 35 interception return (Shepard kick), 10:49

Third quarter

M–Kunde 1 run (Shepard kick), 7:25

M–Safety, 0:24

Fourth quarter

M–Shepard 39 field goal, 7:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Marengo: Schirmer 17-110, Kunde 8-52, Garza 3-23, Trotz 5-18, Davis 2-15, Stolz 9-30, Team 1-minus 4. Total: 45-244. Johnsburg: Kegel 6-47, McKinney 13-13, Peake 1-2, Team 4-minus 19. Total: 24-43.

PASSING–Marengo: Kunde 4-10-2-21. Johnsburg: Kegel 5-20-3-38.

RECEIVING–Marengo: Davis 1-21, San Miguel 1-5, Schirmer 2-minus 5. Johnsburg: Claudio 3-35, Peake 1-2, Piggott 1-1.

TOTAL YARDS: Marengo 265, Johnsburg 81.