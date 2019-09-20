Sam Barus’ late heroics help Batavia turn away Glenbard North upset bid

BATAVIA – Sam Barus was the last of more than one unsung hero for Batavia Friday night in its come-from-behind victory.

Glenbard North had no intentions of being the Bulldogs’ latest run-of-the-mill DuKane Conference football victim.

But Barus’ deflection of the Panthers’ 36-yard field-goal attempt in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter enabled Batavia to escape with a 24-21 victory at its homecoming game Friday night.

“The other safety, Jackson Williams,came up and said, ‘Hey, you and me jump the A gap (between center and guard),’” Barus said. “I told the two nose tackles to go to the B gap. As I came in and timed it perfectly, it hit me under my bicep.”

Williams had earlier done his role on the Bulldogs’ offensive special-teams’ side with a 36-yard field goal to break a 14-14 tie.

Williams’ third-quarter fumble recovery also thwarted the Panthers’ momentum as Glenbard North had scored on its previous possession – as time expired in the second quarter – to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

“Everything ended up flipping on us,” Batavia coach Dennis PIron said of a topsy-turvy second-quarter. “We were down at half instead of potentially being up at half. They had a lot of momentum. How awesome it was for us to score a bunch of points and take the lead.”

Quinn Urwiler had the game-winning score from nine yards out in the final three-and-a-half minutes. The senior made an equally impactful play in the third quarter when he forced an incomplete pass by starting quarterback Michael Vazquez on a fake punt.

Batavia (3-1, 2-0) would score 10 consecutive points on a Matt Weerts’ five-yard reception from Kyle Oroni and Williams’ field goal following the Urwiler pressure.

“They have attempted two fake punts this year, I believe,” the North Dakota-bound Urwiler said. “I just want to work on keeping my contain. He threw the pass, and I just got my hand up in time.”

“Everything (Urwiler) does is huge for us,” Piron said.

But Vazquez needed all of two plays to give Glenbard North (1-3, 1-1) its second lead of the game.

After a 41-yard strike to Kobie Jameson – with whom he had collaborated earlier for a 20-yard score – Vaquez hit Angelo Cosumano for a 39-yard catch and run.

“They’re a good football team,” Piron said of the Panthers. “They’re going to win a lot of football games the rest of the season. In all honesty, that game could have gone either way – and everybody knows it.”

But Batavia prevailed as the winning score was largely inconceivable without Oroni finding Jack LaCasse for his only reception of the game to spearhead the winning drive.

The play went for 41 crucial yards.

“Oroni made so many great decisions tonight,” Piron said.

Batavia was erratic on offense, ultimately punting six times and turning the ball over once.

But Art Taylor was indispensable in preserving the Bulldogs’ perfect DuKane Conference record since the league was formed last fall.

The tailback had a game-high 142 yards on 20 carries; his 56-yard burst enabled Urwiler to plunge home from a yard out to open the scoring in the first quarter.

“”Our O-line started getting the hang of it,” Taylor said. “They created big holes, and that’s what happened. When the O-line does their job, I’m able to do my job.”

“Art ran for so many tough yards tonight,” Piron said.