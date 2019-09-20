Prairie Ridge bounces back with win against Dundee-Crown

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge’s recipe for a bounce back this week required refocusing during practice, a commitment to details and then putting it altl ogether on Friday night. The Wolves checked all three boxes in a dominating 56-0 homecoming victory over Dundee-Crown.

“Losses catch your attention, our kids had a really good week of practice and it was good to see our seniors come back this week and respond the way they did,” said Prairie Ridge head coach Chris Schremp in reference to last week’s loss to Huntley.

O-LINE LEADS THE WAY

Prairie Ridge (3-1, 3-1 Fox Valley Conference) was balanced and efficient on offense. Scoring five touchdowns in the first quarter, the Wolves proved very early that the focus was fine.

“We had a wakeup call on offense, we had a tough, hard week of practice and that showed tonight,” said senior quarterback Connor Lydon, who finished with four rushes for 63 yards and a touchdown and was 2-for-3 passing for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

On the fifth play of the game, Blake Brown ran 56 yards for the early touchdown, and just two plays later, ran 62 yards for another score. Sandwiched between runs was a 46-yard touchdown run by Lydon.

Running back Carter Evans joined in with a 7-yard touchdown run and then Lydon connected with Taidhgin Trost for a 25-yard touchdown pass to finish the first quarter scoring. Credit went to the offensive line for helping with the first-half scoring flurry.

“The line got a great push, seeing those wide open holes, I’m just very thankful for the lineman,” Brown said, who finished with eight carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

“The offensive line was definitely disappointed in how we played last week, going into this week, though, we really got after it and we all did our job today,” senior offensive lineman Riley Smith said.

DEFENSE STOUT AND STRONG

Starting field position was a challenge for Dundee-Crown all night as Prairie Ridge kicker Jackson Rietz blasted each kickoff for a touchback, allowing the pressure of the Prairie Ridge defense to take full effect deep in Charger territory. The Wolves defense held the Chargers to 2 total yards in the first half, which included three sacks and limiting the Chargers to minus-12 yards rushing.

“This week we really were disciplined in practice, and coming into the game we all were where we needed to be with our focus and energy to put it together tonight,” said senior linebacker Sam Ripple.

“The coaches set us up for success and our practice mentality was better than any week this year. The defensive line set the rest of the defense up to make plays and that allows everyone else to do their job,” senior linebacker Josh Crandall added.

Dundee-Crown (0-4, 0-4) will look to regroup and refocus.

“That’s a great football program and that’s where we strive to be, but we need to limit our distractions, keep working. We are a young, inexperienced team and we’ll get better,” Dundee-Crown coach Mike Steinhaus said.

Junior running back Shanquan Watson led the Chargers with five receptions for 55 yards and had 21 yards rushing on 10 carries. Quarterback Bryan Ward was 6-of-18 passing for 69 yards.

STAR OF THE GAME

Blake Brown

Prairie Ridge, sr., RB

Brown paved the way early for Prairie Ridge with touchdown runs of 54 and 62 yards. He finished with eight carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

QUICK STATS

Dundee-Crown 0 0 0 0- 0

Prairie Ridge 36 7 6 7- 56

First quarter

PR- Brown 54 run (Koelblinger kick), 9:41

PR- Lydon 46 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:53

PR- Brown 62 run (Koelblinger kick), 6:41

PR- Evans 7 run (Brown pass from Lydon), 2:28

PR- Trost 25 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 0:00

Second quarter

PR- Trost 26 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 3:30

Third quarter

PR- Brown 9 run (pass failed), 0:00

Fourth quarter

PR- Trost 2 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:05