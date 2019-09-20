DeKalb County area police reports for Sept. 26, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb

• Todd S. Motsinger, 56, of the 1100 block of North 13th Street, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Sept. 13, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

DeKalb County

• Miranda R. Garcia, 25, of the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Rochelle, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 4, with speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol, and arrested on an Ogle County warrant for for failure to appear in court relating to driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Dennis J. Grimm, 47, of the 100 block of South Emmett Street, Genoa, was arrested Friday, Sept. 6, on an Ogle County warrant for failure to appear in court relating to driving without a license.

• Jeffrey Weakland, 47, of the 300 block of South Somonauk Road, Cortland, was charged Saturday, Sept. 7, with domestic battery.

• Sharrod Hill, 21, of the 13000 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 12, with aggravated battery.