Pena’s pick seals Woodstock North’s win over rival Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – Of all the memorable plays Elijah Pena made Friday night, he undoubtedly saved his best for last.

Pena went high to intercept Woodstock quarterback Michael Purkey’s pass deep in Woodstock North (3-1, 1-0) territory with 1:25 to play to seal North’s wild 29-24 victory in an emotional cross-town battle at Larry Dale Field in both team’s Kishwaukee River Conference opener.

“I just lined up in my normal spot, 10 yards back. They had been running boot(leg) all night, but I just backed and played center field and got it,” an exhausted Pena said after the game.

He added that the only plays during the game he was not on the field was North’s five kickoffs.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

On offense, the tandem of Elijah and Andrew Pena was simply too much for Woodstock (1-3, 0-1) to handle. Elijah Pena ran for 221 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns while Andrew Pena added 178 hard-earned yards on 19 carries and one score. Elijah Pena took over for senior quarterback Ryan Zinnen, who tore is ACL in Week 2 and is lost for the season.

“Even though I’m the second quarterback, we just run it and run it and run it at practice every day so I’m comfortable in the offense. “We had kind of a rough start, but we regrouped and really executed well after that.”

That rough start was a botched pitch that Woodstock’s Jeremy Bishop swiped out of mid-air and rumbled 38 yards for a score.

Andrew Pena’s yards came on bruising dive plays. He did manage to break a long run of 73 yards early in the fourth quarter that set up Elijah Pena's third score of the night, a 1-yard run.

BACKBREAKING TD

Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, Woodstock made enough plays to keep it in the game. After Bishop’s defensive score, kicker Denis Gjoni booted a 31-yard field goal with 2:13 left in the half to give the Blue Streaks a 10-7 lead.

But on the very next play, Elijah Pena went off right tackle, broke through to the second level, broke a tackle in the Woodstock secondary and sprinted 73 yards for a crucial score that gave the Thunder a 14-10 halftime lead.

“That play was a huge one,” Woodstock coach Mike Brasile said. “(If) We get a three-and-out there, we go into halftime with a 10-7 lead. But they make a great play and that hurt us.”

NEVER SAY DIE

Woodstock, behind quarterback Purkey (14 for 29, 108 yards) rallied with two fourth-quarter scores that kept the game’s outcome in question. Purkey found Ethan Zielinski for a 5-yard scoring strike and then later hit Nathan Archambeau from 7 yards out with 3:48 to play.

“Purkey handled a lot of adversity tonight and he played most of the second half on one leg,” Brasile said of his senior. “He’s an unbelievable kid and a great leader for us.”

After the scoring pass to Archambeau, the Thunder needed to only run the clock out to preserve the win, but was stopped on 4th-and-1. That gave Woodstock one final gasp before Elijah Pena’s interception ended the rally.

“It’s a cross-town game. What else can you say about this night?” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “These two teams bring out the best in each other. Fortunately, we had one more play on our side. That was the difference.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Elijah Pena

Woodstock North, sr., QB

Pena rushed 16 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns, and provided an interception in the game’s final minutes to seal the victory for Woodstock North.

QUICK STATS

Woodstock North 0 14 7 8 -- 29

Woodstock 7 3 0 14 -- 24

First quarter

W – Bishop 38 fumble return (Gjoni kick), 2:16

Second quarter

WN – E. Pena 2 run (Nolan kick), 9:15

W – Gjoni 31 FG, 2:13

WN – E. Pena 73 run (Nolan kick), 1:49

Third quarter

WN – A. Pena 2 run (Nolan kick), 1:45

Fourth quarter

W – Zielinski 5 pass from Purkey (Gjoni kick), 7:47

WN – E. Pena 1 run (E. Pena run), 6:33

W – Achambeau 7 pass from Purkey (Gjoni kick), 3:48